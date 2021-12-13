These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

No person who is enthusiastic about his work has anything to fear from life. — Samuel Goldwyn

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who searches for pearls should not sleep. — Lybian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Only the man who crosses the river at night knows the value of the light of day.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need to do something different, something new, but you’re likely to be stumped for ideas, thanks to Jupiter! Reserve time for your friends in the spring too; some success at work or school is likely to divert your attention too much! However, all the planets will be pointing to considering a new, more physical, more energetic activity that also helps to build a little self- discipline, which will be useful in September, when the transit of some planets bring out your more exacting side. Beware of routine (in the form of work or school) taking over your life in the winter – reserve time for leisure, which is just as important, and don’t waste the numerous opportunities for romance!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A seemingly lighter-hearted vibe suggests that while the pressure will ease on a couple of fronts, you could make life a little tricky for yourself. Personal gains may be possible, but you may face a somewhat abrupt either/or choice. News from a distance may well play a part in this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 27, 32, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A fiery vibe has the capacity to revitalize an existing arrangement. Something as simple as a chance-comment may well cast a new light on a matter that has been bubbling away in the back of your mind. All that said; be mindful of a subtly idealistic accent: take care that you don’t concede too much ground! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 23, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A subtly perfectionistic undercurrent is likely to impact on romantic and emotional matters. You might consider postponing any personal dialogue for a day or two, since you could, without realizing it, seem a little too assertive with regard to a suggestion or explanation! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 25, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The fiery vibe will be more beneficial for material matters than for emotional ones. Be warned though: it’s a day where decisions may be very gently challenged and efforts subtly criticized. Don’t rely too heavily on incoming news, either. If possible, leave yourself a little room to back pedal! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 24, 32, 37, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where a slightly obstructive undercurrent may not be apparent to begin with. However; it does have the capacity to skew communications when it comes to personal interactions. What you may regard as unimportant may be regarded in an entirely different light by someone else! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 21, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It may be a slightly tense day on a couple of fronts, thanks to a rather contradictory vibe. A desire to prove a point may well need to be resisted, or you could end up with more work on your hands. If you get the sense that you’re metaphorically pushing at an open door, then stop pushing! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 24, 28, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today’s vibe is likely to appear amenable and flexible. However; running underneath this will be a subtly obstructive undercurrent. It may be that you encounter trivial but irritating hurdles, particularly when it comes to material and practical matters. Someone’s attitude may grate, but don’t react! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 27, 32, 36, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A rather adventurous vibe may well appear to offer a boost when it comes to practical and material matters, but be warned: you won’t be the only sign battling against a slightly bureaucratic edge. Bear in mind too that, because of this, a subtle power- struggle may well develop almost out of nowhere! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 29, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A dual vibe has the capacity to veer between lively and obstructive. It’s a day to steer through as neutrally as possible. Incoming information may well offer the potential to finally make a breakthrough in one area. However; a secondary issue may be related to a necessary or looming change! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 34, 37, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A rather contradictory vibe could have you dwelling on old or redundant situations. The opportunity to reverse or correct recently poorer results may not necessarily be a good one. Alternatively; it may not be wise to disengage from one specific issue. As with others, give yourself some time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 22, 36, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 An overtly fiery vibe will appear to bring in a flexible accent to the day. However; this vibe could actually contain a subtly pushy and intractable undercurrent. Take care with emotional and romantic matters in particular, since it’s possible that a very minor issue could escalate for no good reason! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 32, 36, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A marginally sensitive vibe could be the root cause of a very subtle divide, particularly when it comes to your work-based relationships in general. It’s possible that you’ll make a decision on the strength of what could be a misunderstanding. If so, do correct it before it becomes too obvious! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 19, 23, 37, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Christie Clark, Dick Van Dyke, John Davidson, Ted Nugent, Tome DeLonge, Jamie Foxx, Thomas DeLonge, Tom DeLonge

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Nicole Scherzinger is gradually losing her celebrity sparkle and the movement of Saturn suggests that there is very little she will be able to do to win it back. Sadly, that won’t stop her trying!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.