MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day to channel a burst of ambition in the right way and shake off a slight tendency to be too idealistic. A potential new opportunity could be indirectly linked to a group venture; one that you hadn’t noticed before. Teamwork will be especially well-aspected, but working alone – less so! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 17, 25, 33, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you may need to wade through several opinions and suggestions in order to select a couple of workable ones. The pressure may be on you to step beyond your comfort zone for the best results, especially when it comes to work-based matters, but it may be wise to resist this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 18, 27, 29, 38

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Practical and material matters will be well-aspected, although you could feel as though you’re not really making much progress. Just bear in mind that a rigorous Saturn/moon aspect will perhaps construct a marginally gloomy vibe. It’s certainly not a day to listen to pessimistic individuals! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 28, 32, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day that may bring a complete U-turn out of nowhere. An old matter could be given a fresh airing, or a negative development could contain a hidden advantage. Look to any incoming information, which may have the potential to broaden your horizon in the short term! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 15, 22, 30, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It may be difficult to stay focused, especially if you’re relying on others for results or outcomes. You may even feel as though you need to take control in order to hurry things along. However, you may need to choose between aiming for perfect results or aiming for quick results! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 28, 34, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re usually one of the more prudent signs, but thanks to the planets you’re likely to get that little bit more determined and ambitious when it comes to one specific, possibly ongoing target. Just be careful that you don’t metaphorically stray into other people’s areas of interest and focus! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 29, 38, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A tricky choice may develop today. It could be as obvious as an ‘either/or’ choice, or it may be that you can’t secure the guarantees you need for progress. You may well be right to hesitate. As with other signs, it may well pay off to spend a little time assessing the risk factor! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 15, 21, 37, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a mixed effect in the planetary line-up. There could be some useful or insightful exchanges and possibly some not-so-useful opportunities. It may not be easy to identify which is which. With that in mind, hold off from committing to anything that can’t be reversed or tweaked! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 11, 23, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The general vibe will be a rigorously responsible one, but with the right approach, it’s possible that a great opportunity may well develop from a very recent stumbling block. Something that looked to go wrong could be repaired. There is also the potential to boost your reputation on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 31, 42, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s not a bad day as such, but a rather humorless vibe could give rise to a few reservations and doubts when it comes to those areas that wouldn’t normally warrant a second glance. It might be a sensible strategy to take things at face value rather than looking for hidden meanings! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 24, 35, 41, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Yesterday’s erratic influence is likely to give way to a more industrious vibe, although there may be a low-level tension throughout the day as a result. If it’s a question of catching up or making up for a squandered time, then your best strategy will be to keep going! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 34, 38, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Incoming news may be unexpected. It is possible that you’ll have mixed feelings about one particular development, and while it may be a little testing, the planets indicate that it is likely to at least take you in the right direction. It is likely to be connected to a work-based issue, not an emotional one! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 25, 32, 41

