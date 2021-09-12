These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

He is richest who is content with the least, for content is the wealth of nature. — Socrates

Learning is like rowing upstream: not to advance is to drop back. — Chinese Proverb

Order moves slowly but surely; disorder, always in a hurry.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to be very eventful, thanks to important planetary shifts, and at one point it may feel as though your hard work has been for nothing. Don’t worry; this will right itself, slowly but surely. Communications in November may be subject to misunderstandings, while January sees you taking on more and welcome responsibility. The remainder of the New Year looks very interesting in terms of an intense romance, which may start a little too slowly for your liking. In the early spring there’s likely to be a change of career, or a new course, while April will bring the chance of an office romance for singles! Beneficial influences will bring some excellent opportunities for making cash in July. September will offer some useful insights, but don’t be tempted to rely too heavily on a fickle individual!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A slight sense of dissatisfaction could descend this afternoon; if you’ve been too preoccupied with relationships, or work or school it could start to feel as though you need some depth. Focus on a new interest that stretches your imagination, because creatively you are on a high! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 13, 24, 36, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you’re in work, keep focused, because duties or assignments are likely to be pushed to the back of your mind. A chance to catch up on all the latest news is always tempting, but you’re likely to hear something that isn’t true or that has been taken out of context. Proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 25, 31, 37, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Your mind may be focused on a desire to explore. While travel is reasonably well aspected, you may find that there are one or two hitches closer to home that require your attention, otherwise tomorrow may consist of a great deal of back-pedaling. Friends and romance may be the areas you need to watch! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 32, 39, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A stalemate situation may develop, and it is likely that this will be a situation that is close to home. The solution or way forward is in your hands: all that is required is a little flexibility. If you refuse to concede any points, then you may win, but it is very likely to be a hollow victory! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 23, 25, 33, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A negative aspect from the moon, which happens to be closely linked to your emotional state right now, is likely to have you feeling a little restless, and that no-one appreciates you. The truth is that there might be one or two very minor hiccups, but you’ll just be in an overly sensitive mood! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 24, 29, 35, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You might need to revise your spending plans, because it looks as though your finances will take a slight dip, thanks to the extravagant vibes of the Venus/moon aspect. Avoid the mall; the ideas of shopping might seem like the perfect pick-me-up, but you’re not likely to be satisfied with anything you find! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 33, 37, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A chance to do something completely different is likely to impact not just today, but tomorrow as well. Travel, adventure and exploration are all well aspected, although it’s possible that someone or something will create minor obstacles. It might be you need to put your foot down over this! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 24, 32, 39, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Money and work or school matters are likely to dominate your thoughts. While money might not be as great as it could be, you’ll find that a certain amount of success or progress at work or school will be enough to compensate. The evening might not go according to plan! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 32, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You should have plenty of get-up-and-go, as long as you play to your strengths. You’ll definitely impress someone if you avoid anything that requires you to be cold and logical and focus instead on anything that enables you to be intuitive and creative. You can afford to go against the grain! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 31, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 An impatient mood could descend; if things are not done properly, you could find that you’re tempted to cut corners to save time, but you are likely to overlook something. There’s nothing wrong with being efficient, but being too economical with your time might mean extra work later! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 24, 33, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The day will have some great potential, as long as you’re prepared to recognize when enough is enough, because a work or school matter could end up absorbing way too much time. If possible get away from it all this evening and spend some time with friends in the great outdoors! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 22, 29, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Romance is likely to rear its head, but thanks to the lunar aspects you’re likely to misinterpret the point being made, which could mean mixed or confused signals. Keep an optimistic friend close to you to help you be a little more positive and adaptable when it comes to matters of the heart! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 31, 37, 49

Famous people born on your birthday include: George Jones, Linda Gray, Maria Muldaur, Barry White, Jesse Owens, Rachel Ward, Michael Ondaatje, Paul Walker, Peter Scolari, Yao Ming, Benjamin McKenzie

Nicole Kidman has been a hugely popular actress for a number of years, but the planets tell us that she is about to embark on what may be her most successful project to date!

