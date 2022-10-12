These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 12 October 2022.

To fall in love is easy, even to remain in it is not difficult; our human loneliness is cause enough. But is a hard quest worth making to find a comrade through whose steady presence one becomes steadily the person one desires to be. — Anna Louise Strong

Let every fox take care of his own tail. — Italian Proverb

If there is no wind, row.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Cautious influences may well encourage a guarded kind of approach on a day where being a little more adventurous might actually open up the possibilities. An old or postponed plan could be revived with a new course of action, as long as you don’t allow the restrictive vibe to dictate everything! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 27, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Lunar influences suggest a shift in attitude or perspective. It’s possible that a work-based situation might test your patience just a little too much. However; there’s a subtle indication of a hidden advantage. Something that seems to go wrong could actually work in your favor! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 26, 34, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s certainly progress to be made, thanks to a rather industrious, if inflexible vibe. In addition, a slightly competitive edge should recede enough to enable some useful dialogue. You should start to feel more in control early on, but there may be a slight chill in romantic matters! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 33, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Relationship issues look likely, thanks to quite searching influences. Tensions arising out of misunderstandings or iffy communications can be kept to a minimum if you remain alert to such possibilities. Make sure that you also have all the facts and figures before you react! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 21, 28, 31, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The moon is very likely to extend yesterday’s insightful streak. You’ll be quite the power sign when it comes to work. That said; you could find it hard to resist making your feelings abundantly clear in romantic matters, especially if there’s slight tension. It may be best to put this on hold for now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 13, 28, 33, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is possible that you’ll feel somehow obstructed by others and possibly encumbered with responsibility. Perhaps what you perceive to be a rise in other people’s indecisiveness will actually be a result of the thoughtful, attentive vibe. Give people a little more time to come through! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 27, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day to catch up, clear-up and clarify certain matters, as long as you maintain a steady pace. Communications are good, and a quick check or discussion has the capacity to clear the air, as long as the discussion isn’t drawn out for too long. Try not to rush one specific matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 14, 29, 30, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A cautious and attentive vibe will descend. It’s a day where safe routes, methods and plans may well be very reassuring, although results are likely to be less spectacular. Listen to your instincts when it comes to a minor risk. If it’s not worth taking, don’t take it! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 19, 23, 37, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A slightly chilly vibe may well underpin the overall thoughtfulness of the day. A slight stubbornness on your part may result in a stalemate situation. This doesn’t bode well for romance. It could make you feel rather pessimistic about correcting the imbalance. Try and control that negativity! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 13, 20, 38, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Don’t let yourself become too set in your ways, and do try to be a little more flexible in your approach, especially if you want to clear any backlog or surplus for the approaching weekend. That said; it’s not a day to relax and chill; you may need to expend an extra burst of energy! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 25, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It might be the kind of day where it feels as though something is missing. You might look to friends or your romantic interest to fill that gap, but the planets suggest that you look to your career instead. A swift assessment may reveal what actually is missing is a feeling of appreciation! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 19, 27, 38, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 New encounters are not likely to have any romantic connotations and there may appear to develop without any complications. However, in the not too distant future this could turn into an area of confusion. It might be best not to send out any mixed signals – even harmless banter may be misinterpreted! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 39, 43, 48

Luciano Pavarotti, Chris Wallace, Dick Gregory, Kirk Cameron, Susan Anton, Martie Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Marion Jones, Tony Kubek

