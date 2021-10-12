These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

To fall in love is easy, even to remain in it is not difficult; our human loneliness is cause enough. But is a hard quest worth making to find a comrade through whose steady presence one becomes steadily the person one desires to be. — Anna Louise Strong

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

In the ant’s house, the dew is a flood. — Old Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If there is no wind, row.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start as they finish: with you taking up some higher cause. You need to be prepared for some challenges in the year ahead: you might have doubts, and might feel there’s little point pursuing what you really believe in; you might even experience a crisis of faith, but by December you will be back on track. In the meantime the other two main focuses are money and romance. Cash is going to be a bit of a struggle over the months, while romance will peak in the spring; dip in the summer, and peak again in the winter. April and July will be revealing months: a secret could seep out; while September could see you shying away from what could be a very sound suggestion or business proposition!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moon’s insular vibe may well encourage a slightly blinkered outlook for many water signs. There may be a tendency to filter out and dismiss other people’s suggestions and/or concerns. A subtle bid for control could be the root cause of this. In addition; the evening may well see a sudden realization! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 27, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A slightly edgy mood could creep up on you, almost from the start. Try to recognize what the day can offer, rather than focusing on what may be missing. A more flexible approach will serve you well. Conversely, digging in your heels could impact in a more negative way on the end results! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 13, 26, 31, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An element of overly high expectations on several fronts could seep in, bit by bit, which is likely to impact on your interpretation of results and events. You’ll be less likely to view any progress in a positive way, particularly if your to-do list is a little too uncompromising! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 33, 39, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a slightly unhelpful vibe about, especially if you experience a change of heart over a development that may have, or still is a little challenging. Being overly stubborn may not help your cause. In addition; there is likely to be some kind of metaphorical hidden-cost to factor in, too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 32, 36, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s not the most objective, impartial day. The dynamic vibe will advocate action, while a cautious undercurrent will encourage you to rehearse and pre-empt every step. You could end up feeling a little conflicted, especially when it comes to the unspoken or tactic rules! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 26, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A prickly sun/moon clash could put you in an overly defensive mood. Don’t over analyze minor issues, since there may well be a couple of minor improvements to focus on. As with several other signs, give yourself a bit of breathing room. Don’t commit to something that is irreversible! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 26, 31, 42, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There may be a sense of unnecessary disapproval in the ether. It may be quite obvious: someone may be overly quick to point out your flaws whilst ignoring their own. You could challenge this, but it’s perhaps more a day to sit back and wait for the proverbial penny to drop! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 22, 27, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a slight element of poor judgment in today’s chart. What looks to be almost completed may actually develop minor complications at the eleventh hour. Conversely; something that appears to be a non-starter may well have some potential and could deserve a second look! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 28, 31, 36, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A decision that’s been tricky to resolve may appear to develop subtle complications. The key word is: appear, since your perception of this could be slightly skewed by the dour undercurrents of the sun/moon clash. It may be best to wait for just one more day before tackling this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 26, 33, 47, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A slightly sour vibe could have you focusing too much on other people’s potential reactions and responses to something that perhaps hasn’t even occurred or developed yet. Something you learn or hear has the potential to be beneficial, but only if you can filter out any internal doubts! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 25, 35, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Take care for today, since original schemes and ideas may seem entirely workable in the initial stages, but may not stand up to closer scrutiny. It may be a wiser strategy to give yourself a strict twenty-four hour cooling off period before making any commitment to a new venture! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 19, 24, 36, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A rather contradictory vibe suggests that you may either receive some news that is a little one-sided, or you may misinterpret the news. This could relate to something from the recent past and could possibly revolve around personal doubts. It’s perhaps a day to put things on hold until this passes! Today’s Numbers: 7, 9, 13, 26, 32, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Luciano Pavarotti, Chris Wallace, Dick Gregory, Kirk Cameron, Susan Anton, Martie Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Marion Jones, Tony Kubek

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Lady GaGa used to be great friends with Madonna, but of late their relationship has soured to say the least. The influence of Mercury suggests that there may be scandalous gossip on the way now that Lady GaGa has fallen out with the Queen of pop-music!

DEAR HOROSCOPE:

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.