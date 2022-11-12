Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 12 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

To have striven, to have made an effort, to have been true to certain ideals–this alone is worth the struggle. We are here to add what we can to, not to get what we can from, life — William Osler

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Rats know the way of rats. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Good deeds never leave home, bad ones echo a thousands miles.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There could be a couple of challenges, and although these should be regarded as a positive way forward, it will take some effort. Be guided by someone you trust and resist the temptation to oppose someone’s idea/plan without good reason. Try not to control everything! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 32, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Romance is likely to present one or two minor challenges before the day is through. Extravagant gestures might not be a good move, while curbing a slightly competitive edge is likely to get you the right sort of attention. It’s a day to perhaps be a little more affectionate in your approach! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 26, 38, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Today’s influences are inconsistent, to say the least. The moon in Scorpio may have you looking to inject a little excitement into your routine, but it’s not a good day to push your luck on any front. An opportunity possibly linked to a secret or a restriction should be considered carefully! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 25, 32, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is possible that you could expect or even demand more than you’re actually entitled to, thanks to unreliable influences. A suspicion that you’ve been wronged, or a feeling that you’re completely in the right may need to be toned right down, or you could end up annoying those closest to you! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 22, 35, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where you are likely to be very driven and focused on achievement from the start. Although it sometimes pays off to take a dynamic approach to uncertain situations, you may need to slow down a trace. Do listen if someone suggests that you take it easy this afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 28, 33, 37, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A string of mixed lunar influences could bring about some interesting, possibly time-consuming issues. Perhaps there’s a choice that turns out to be more complicated than you assumed. Alternatively, it could be a case of regarding one particular matter in the wrong light! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 28, 33, 37, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A desire to be more independent is likely to impact positively on work situations but less so in emotional matters. Decisions may be easier. Any tendencies to rely on others will almost vanish. That said; don’t try to take over too much, since a minor block or obstacle will benefit from joint efforts! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 28, 33, 37, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Work matters and careers are the areas in need of an overhaul, but don’t worry, because this will lead to definite improvements. There are two strands working in your favor: firstly you’ll be determined to address a minor difficulty with a friend and secondly you’ll have the backing and support of an authority figure! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 28, 33, 37, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The prevailing vibe may be a little draining. It’s possible that someone will need your help in an emotional matter earlier in the day and you may feel as though you want little more than to switch off this evening. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t give in to this lethargy, given what the evening could bring! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 27, 31, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s likely to be a confusing day: watery influences may pull you slightly out of character at a point where a more decisive approach or response will be required. It may feel as though you can’t do right for doing wrong. However; all that said; it’s possible someone will expect far too much! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 15, 21, 30, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There is an element of consistency to what may be a generally confusing day: mixed messages won’t help, although someone’s perspective may be more reliable than you realize. The afternoon should put you in touch with a dependable figure, but don’t bank on this too much! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 11, 29, 34, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You might find that you’re in a sluggish mood and have difficulty getting started. As a result you could miss a chance moment that is likely to develop on the work front. It may be a case of gritting your teeth and wading through the rather uninspiring vibe in order to locate the welcome opportunity! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 26, 32, 41, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Neil Young, Al Michaels, Sammy Sosa, Nadia Comaneci, Kim Hunter, Ryan Gosling, Omarion, Booker T. Jones

