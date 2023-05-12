Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 12 May 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Love conquers all. — Virgil

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who would leap far must first take a long run. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Go easy on the spending; as a fire-sign it’s likely to feel like a dry day that could give way to impulse-buying. Things that you don’t really want or need will seem to appeal more than they should. If you do see anything that you must have, then at least give yourself a cooling off period first! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 11, 20, 39, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a hint of caution versus bold, but it may not be very obvious and it’s not so likely to boil down to a choice between one right way and one wrong way. Whether you opt for caution or whether you take a minor risk is up to you, because the result is likely to be roughly the same either way! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 18, 25, 31, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A distinct AM/PM split suggests that things might not be as taxing as they seem. However, don’t let this lull you into a complacent mood. Don’t give up if a tricky matter becomes a little too embedded or convoluted. This could be connected to a romantic exchange or revelation! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 27, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where other people’s responses may well surprise you. There’s a subtle lift and/or a sense of easing pressure. Make the most of the relaxed vibe and make the most of your free time too. It’s definitely a day to communicate and share your thoughts with those nearest to you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 21, 30, 39, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You can look forward to a day that’s going to go right. This will be especially welcome, given the demanding vibe of late. There is a potential glitch, which revolves around a possible dip in your finances. However, you can still plan in a way that doesn’t incur over-the-top costs! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 28, 31, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s possible that you’ll be in need of a bit of a reality- check, as incoming information may well require a little skepticism. It’s best to have your feet on the ground; listen to someone’s sound and ultimately positive advice, even if it doesn’t strike you as particularly uplifting! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 28, 31, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a lively day on most fronts, but if romance is involved, then there may be a few minor complications to deal with. If you encounter an obstacle, it’ll be one that revolves around give-and-take, or the lack of it. The best strategy is to meet in the middle and it may be up to you to take the first step! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 17, 28, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Airy lunar aspects zoom in on a personal matter without much warning. That said; you may well be in a good position to instigate some positive changes on the back of this, if you can avoid getting caught up in an out-of-date issue. The general message is: don’t act on vague facts and rumors! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 31, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Given that it’s a day where it is possible to please most of the people, most of the time, you could actually be looking at a fairly relaxed day. Money is looking stable and travel will be favorably aspected in the afternoon. A minor clash of interests won’t be half as tricky to smooth over as it seems! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 27, 38, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 An excellent opportunity to boost your material circumstances may well present itself before lunch, but a slightly fickle mood could have you missing out on that chance. If a second chance develops in the PM hours, think carefully about taking it, since the general vibe isn’t likely to be as supportive! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 17, 21, 30, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s likely to be an oddly useful day. A very minor Saturn/moon mix may well raise a couple of slightly uncomfortable questions. This could develop on the back of a possible discovery or verbal leak. There’s certainly an emphasis on self- improvement as a result of this! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 28, 33, 37, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you find that you need to rethink your tactics when it comes to matters of the heart then act sooner rather than later. It should be easy enough to back-pedal on a matter if you tackle it as soon as possible. If you have been a little inconsiderate then perhaps include a small gesture or gift! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 39, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jason Biggs, Stephen Baldwin, Emilio Estevez, George Carlin, Burt Bacharach, Kim Fields

