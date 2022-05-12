These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 12 May 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Love conquers all. — Virgil

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

There is one who kisses, and the other who offers a cheek. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Sparkling influences may be a little over-the-top, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. A more subtle approach might be in order. Whether single or attached you should avoid trying to gain someone’s attention with impressive displays: a traditional and/or humbler gesture will work better! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a good day, if you can accept that you may need to swallow your pride at one point. Minor stresses can be avoided if you are willing to compromise over a certain matter, even if you know you are in the right. Besides, letting go of a non-issue means you’re more likely to notice a moment of intrigue! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 29, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You’re likely to be in a rather fickle mood, thanks to sparkling influences. Anything that requires a serious and considered approach won’t appeal at all. The same will apply to time-consuming activities too. Unfortunately there will be something that you will need to address before you can start to pick and choose! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 23, 34, 42, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You could find that you’re feeling in a very impulsive mood today, with an inclination towards hasty behavior. This could be a direct response to the dazzling influences and you may need to be a little more cautious when it comes to anything involving a risk-assessment! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 31, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You are likely to have bundles of charisma thanks to some very positive aspects. A Venus/ moon mix will instill enough confidence so that you say just the right thing at just the right time, which will be useful if you’re trying to settle or resolve matters. It may also benefit romance too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 29, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Money is looking solid, but your relationships could do with some attention. You might find that you’re feeling over emotional and to compensate for this you could end up being a little dismissive of the people around you. You can still hold back a little without being frosty! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 25, 38, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to the dazzling Venus/moon combination you are likely to be more impulsive than usual and possibly a little high maintenance too. This will become apparent in matters of the heart. You may not be easy to please and you could end up wasting a potentially sparkling day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 27, 39, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The Venus/moon mix is likely to confuse you over romantic issues: choosing between intimacy and independence is likely to make you appear a little distant, whether you’re attached or single. It’s not a day to seek commitment too early, but it’s certainly not a day to sever new connections either! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 28, 31, 44, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A bubbly, sociable day with the emphasis on romance and friendships is certainly on the agenda. That said; do make sure that someone doesn’t lead you too far astray earlier in the day. Be sensible in your choices and options, otherwise the evening could bring some minor stresses! Today’s Numbers: 10, 15, 29, 33, 37, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 If yesterday was a little intense, then today offers a far more relaxed vibe. Communications are well-aspected, including short trips and journeys, and an invitation to some kind of get together later in the day is certainly possible. The highlight of the day though is likely to revolve around a new encounter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 31, 38, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It is possible that you could experience one of those moments of clarity when it comes to new information. An unexpected change to your day-to-day routine is likely to crop up too. This could be connected to recent or ongoing matters and may even have a subtle connection to romance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 30, 39, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Romance is likely to get serious, but mixed signals could have you seeing problems when there aren’t any. Your judgment won’t be at its best and you may well misinterpret something said or something done. It may be best to count to ten before saying anything critical! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 18, 23, 37, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jason Biggs, Stephen Baldwin, Emilio Estevez, George Carlin, Burt Bacharach, Kim Fields

