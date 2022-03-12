These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 12 March 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Love is the ability to merge as a part of all things. — Taoism

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

You can’t make pancakes without breaking eggs. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When a finger points at the moon, the imbecile looks at the finger.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a planetary boost to creative thoughts and ideas. However, if you are thinking of starting a new interest or activity then you may want to pause for a moment, since there is likely to be a more important and/or immediate issue to deal with first. It’s a day to observe your responsibilities! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 17, 22, 38, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day that is likely to bring useful discoveries. This may sound quite dramatic, but actually the process following on from any revelations is very likely to be quite a gentle and positive one. There may even be a very discernable shift within one of your personal relationships! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 29, 33, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The planets are likely to encourage new approaches and new techniques. That said; communications may be a little erratic and while ideas will be flowing, thick and fast, not all of them will be workable. It’s definitely a day to heed the more cautious feedback from those around you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 36, 42, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The week will seem to start on a very strong note, but the bubbly and supportive vibe is not likely to last. Be careful with implementing any sweeping changes on the career front. Make sure they are the kind of changes you can continue with once the initial enthusiasm has worn off! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 30, 39, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a definite lift within the planets, but it is likely to be a temporary one. A new beginning could be linked to a past matter. Something that was bothering you can be finally concluded. That said; it’s best not to push for too much too soon: let things develop in their own time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 28, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is likely to be one of those unpredictable days. There’s a strong hint of at least one surprise. The planets may also reveal a hidden side to something you hadn’t considered before. It’s a day to think about the possibilities and to consider how best to move forward! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 27, 34, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 New beginnings feature highly and this is likely to be an emotional development that is linked to one specific relationship. That said; there may be more questions than answers. If there is confusion in romance, then the planets may amplify that confusion for a few days more! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 32, 39, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s an up-down flavor to the day, which you can adjust, according to your needs, if you’re flexible. You may need to concede certain points on the career front and you may need to accept that some objectives and goals do require a little tweaking before they can implemented! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 25, 36, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If you have a distinct feeling that change is in the air, then you’re probably detecting the shifts to come once this week is over. However, it’s not a bad time to consider those key areas that are maybe overdue a complete overhaul; as long as you don’t make any irreversible changes today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 23, 27, 39, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A recent matter is likely to get another nudge, and it’s not likely to be a very subtle prompt. A new angle to an ongoing matter may be presented, but in a way that perhaps is a little blunt. Your best strategy is to avoid hasty reactions. It may be a good idea to give this matter a little time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 24, 36, 40, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Flighty influences are likely to zone right in on romantic matters. A shift in your feelings or expectations with regards to another may well occur, especially if your single. That said; the timing may be slightly off. It’s more a day to think things through, rather than act impulsively! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 26, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A burst of fire will be just what you need to reignite your longer term career prospects. However, it’s not a day to act hastily. Consider the less-challenging shorter term projects and assignments first. Don’t dive straight into a complicated matter that will undermine your confidence! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 32, 45, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Liza Minnelli, James Taylor, Andrew Young, Darryl Strawberry, Barbara Feldon, Jack Kerouac, Joanna Kerns

