Love is the ability to merge as a part of all things. — Taoism

Nature, time and patience are the three great physicians. — Chinese Proverb

When a finger points at the moon, the imbecile looks at the finger.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on an emotional note. This will be an excellent time to clear out the old and make way with the new, although it won’t be as easy as it sounds. The lead up to summer looks as though it will be fairly intense, but in an extremely positive way. However, after September there will be some challenging moments for everyone; for you those challenges will arise in the form of work or school. You’ll need to find a way forward or you could find that you get into a rut. By December life should settle down again and offer some long overdue romantic moments, but the early months of next year will see the most dramatic change: a new, serious minded friend is likely to take you by surprise, because they will prove to be a veritable source of support!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The full moon is likely to bring a briefly fretful vibe, but it may also bring a timely about-turn. An old matter could be given a fresh airing, or a negative development could contain a hidden advantage. Incoming information may have the potential to put you on a new track! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 21, 30, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The effects of the prickly full moon will have its advantages, if utilized in a middle-of-the-road way. However; you may need to overcome a tendency to focus too much on intricate details. In addition; there may not be much to gain by trying to impress someone. Focus instead on the end result! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 14, 26, 33, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The day has plenty of potential, if you can adjust your expectations a trace. However; the diagnostic effect of the full moon will be undermined somewhat by a hesitant vibe. You may not be able to have the best of both worlds. Additionally; you’ll be inclined to dismiss a piece of excellent advice or some useful guidance! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 21, 30, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to the full moon, the effects of which have the capacity to get you thinking about you, you’re likely to experience a brief surge of ambition and determination when it comes to life goals. As the saying goes: make hay while the sun shines. Don’t waste this boost. Utilize it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 17, 23, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The temporary effects of the full moon may well muddy the waters when it comes to practical and material matters. A tricky choice may develop. It may be as obvious as an ‘either/or’ choice, or it may be that you won’t get the guarantees you need. You may well be right to hesitate. Don’t ignore your inner qualms! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 12, 20, 38, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A rather prickly full moon actually bodes well for your relationships in general and particularly for romance. However; it’s possible that before things can get better, they will turn a little intense to begin with. As with other signs, this corrective effect is likely to be very temporary so don’t waste it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 22, 36, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The corrective effects of the full moon could switch the focus back to the very recent past, particularly when it comes to everyday matters. The focus will be on what still needs doing and what needs to be rectified. Do heed it, since it will help you to regain some control over those areas that may feel a little overwhelming right now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 32, 38, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While key areas of your life will start to look better you’ll be a little short-sighted when it comes to romance. Do be careful how you interpret certain responses: the full moon suggests that you may get the wrong end of the stick! It’s certainly not a day to give into impulse! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 30, 35, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The full moon’s rather fretful influence will be a temporary one. Try not to let small glitches and setbacks overshadow the whole day. Tap into the wisely corrective vibe by recognizing someone’s intention and not the actual result. It may not be a good idea to openly voice a minor disappointment! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 27, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The slightly tense and brief effects of the full moon could bring out your perfectionist trait and it’s possible that you’ll adopt an all-or-nothing approach, particularly when it comes to a slight twist or surprise. Additionally; there could be a hint of uncertainty with regard to one person, but not for long! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 35, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The full moon may well reflect back an error or mistake from very recently. This could be connected to a material matter. As with other signs, do take advantage of the corrective vibe. A recent communication might be worth investigating more, and don’t automatically dismiss everything you hear! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 19, 22, 30, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The disciplined vibes affecting everyone else are likely to impact on Pisceans when it comes to emotional/romantic matters. This is one area that shouldn’t be micro-managed to the same extent as other key areas. Leave some room for last minute suggestions. Be receptive to a minor change! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 19, 21, 38, 44

Famous people born on your birthday include: Liza Minnelli, James Taylor, Andrew Young, Darryl Strawberry, Barbara Feldon, Jack Kerouac, Joanna Kerns

Bella Heathcote is hoping that her role in the latest 50 shades movie will bring her fame and fortune, but unfortunately, the planets suggest that the film is unlikely to do well as the public’s taste has moved on!

