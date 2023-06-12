Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 12 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold. — Zelda Fitzgerald

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Mock not the fallen, for slippery is the road ahead of you. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Married couples tell each other a thousand things without speech.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Although there’s a breezier vibe, it will be a day where you should aim to leave things alone unless they actively require your attention. This will apply to romantic matters as well as work-related plans. It’s certainly not the best day to raise touchy or sensitive issues either! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 32, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Double check out-going information and take time and care with incoming news. Easily missed miscalculations on a minor level could have a greater impact on work related matters than you realize. It’s certainly a day to err on the side of caution and to refrain from impulse reactions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may have the best of intentions, along with the right attitude and approach, but the highly narrowly-focused Pluto/Mercury mix is likely to encourage riskier courses of action when it comes to dealing with fresh news. It may be a day where it is almost impossible to see the bigger picture! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 27, 35, 47, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 As with other signs, it may dawn on you, bit-by-bit, that you’re that you’re actually on the wrong course. This sudden realization could relate to something you thought had been fully resolved some time ago. It may be as simple as tweaking or fine- tuning a very small mistake or blunder! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 25, 29, 33, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where you might not feel very inspired about doing the necessary groundwork or preparation work when it comes to a longer term plan. However; being a little careless earlier could undermine your confidence levels later, especially if you think you’ve forgotten something! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 21, 30, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Spiky influences have the capacity to highlight very small glitches in a way that makes them appear worse than they really are. The end result could be a few hours of wasted energy. A seemingly tricky or weighted choice could actually be unraveled quite easily, with the right approach! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 37, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Uncooperative influences will linger throughout the day, bringing a mood of slight dissatisfaction. It is possible that you’ll feel a lack of progress in one field, possibly related to a personal plan. This assumption could have you looking to repair something that doesn’t really need fixing at all! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 30, 35, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s the capacity for slight tensions in the workplace, if you’re not careful. It’s certainly a day to complete outstanding duties and tasks and it may be best to check that nothing has been forgotten. By the same token, do keep any delicate or sensitive information to yourself for now! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 34, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 An intense Pluto/Mercury mix can be neutralized to a large degree if you’re prepared to put serious discussions and important decisions on hold. You will be able to tap into a calmer vibe so long as you don’t let the judgmental vibe take hold. Avoid challenging other people’s opinions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Hypercritical influences may suggest you should be making certain changes. This could be connected indirectly to someone else’s rather negative or pedantic feedback. That said; it’s certainly a day where you shouldn’t feel pushed or pressured along a particular course of action! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 31, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Sometimes the planets can seem to provide an atmosphere where nothing feels as though it is going your way. It is all too easy to feel defeated when this happens. However, if you feel that you’re being pulled in two opposing directions over a particular matter, then stand your ground! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 26, 31, 36, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If the majority of the day seems peppered with minor mishaps, then blame the rather overcritical vibe, which will seem to find fault with the smallest thing. Something you hear could sound like minor bad news, but don’t react yet: it’s possible that you won’t have the full story! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 29, 33, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Shia LaBeouf, Adrienne Barbeau, Chad Everett, Gene Wilder, Jacques Cousteau, Joe Montana, Vince Lombardi

