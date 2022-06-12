These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 12 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold. — Zelda Fitzgerald

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When the hand ceases to scatter, the heart ceases to pray. — Irish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Married couples tell each other a thousand things without speech.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Incoming information could quite possibly cause you one or two headaches during the first part of the day. It may be best to delay any important discussions until the afternoon at least, since you may end up causing a slight rift with someone whose opinion and support will prove to be useful! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a strong element of feeling time-pressured. It may be that this pressure is being applied by an authority figure, or it may be that you’re being too hard on yourself. Either way, you should avoid descending into minor disputes with those who are feeling equally pushed! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 13, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The dynamic vibe of the fiery moon should work in your favor when it comes to getting yourself noticed, especially when it comes to interesting encounters. That said; the softer influences will be in short supply. Don’t aim to impress others if that means you have to exaggerate the facts! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 25, 32, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Lunar influences could have you overstretching yourself and this is a day where you’re not so likely to win over any poor or unworkable situations, especially when it comes to practical matters. That said; it’s sometimes not a bad idea to pause for a rethink and to consider whether or not you should keep going! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 22, 29, 31, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where you may be more inclined than usual to dismiss minor concerns; especially if you have any overdue matters that need your attention. However, it’s also a day where you will need to persevere. You certainly need to be seen to be doing as much as is possible! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 25, 32, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to feel a little torn; on the one hand you may feel obliged to maintain a serious front; there is also a need for giving yourself a bit of a break. You probably can afford to postpone the unimportant, but only if it won’t make you feel too pressured later on! Today’s Numbers: 3, 28, 29, 34, 37, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where one specific matter or problem is likely to be overly emphasized, especially during the morning hours. It’s possible that there’ll be a minor and temporary setback in romantic matters, but it’ll help to remember that what may seem to be going wrong will actually be going right! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 33, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to be in a rather feisty mood, thanks to the fiery moon. You may well know that you’re right over a certain matter, most likely career related. However, proving your point may not ease the problem; nor will getting into any kind of dialogue that could lead to a stalemate! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 19, 25, 31, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s not the most reliable day of the week. If possible you should avoid taking on any new practical tasks or projects, especially if they’re complicated, extended or involve team- effort. Invest your energies into the things you know you can do without having to rely on others! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 21, 30, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You could find that you get another chance to address or tackle a specific development from last week. However, you’ll need to resist a slightly domineering approach if you are to take advantage of this, since the fiery vibes may be slightly over- the-top when it comes to organizing the best way forward! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 11, 20, 28, 37

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It could be a day where you need to claim a little breathing space, but be careful how you request or arrange this. Your natural inclination may be to just take off or do your own thing without reference to anyone or anything else: think twice – a considerate gesture from you will go a long way! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 24, 36, 38, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The general vibe may create a slightly fractious atmosphere. It’s not that there’ll be disputes breaking out, but a low- level communication problem is not likely to favor team-work. Working independently, wherever you can, will help minimize this underlying stress! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 31, 38, 42

