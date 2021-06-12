











Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold. — Zelda Fitzgerald

Mock not the fallen, for slippery is the road ahead of you. — Russian Proverb

Married couples tell each other a thousand things without speech.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are going to start with a certain amount of heart-to-hearts and long discussions. You’ll feel very emotional through August and it may feel as though you’re getting nowhere. But all the talking will be having a positive cleansing effect, so stick with it. Christmas is looking positive, with a new romance on the horizon, but don’t overdo the celebrations! April will be a huge month for everyone, including you. This will be a buzzing time, a time for all those plans and dreams to be turned into reality, but it will take some effort on your part. May time looks just as busy, but by June things should calm down a little!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Although the overall vibe is likely to feel pressured and a little tense, it will still be a relatively supportive day. You could find a way to regain your control over those issues which may have been lurking on the sidelines because of a lack of time. As with others, it’s a day to observe ongoing obligations first! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 16, 24, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a chance that some people may recognize a slight edge of selfishness in your actions. The lunar influences won’t assist good communication, so it is up to you to check whether you’re still in tune with others, or whether you’re actually on the wrong track altogether! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 27, 33, 39, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a slight tendency to follow your heart. However, it almost goes without saying: your immediate obligations should come first. It’s not a day to postpone tasks or ignore time-limits unless there is a good reason. It’s certainly not a day to test those who may be relying on you for results! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 16, 24, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A sun/moon combination appears to suggest a strengthening of both communications and personal relationships, but this may be an unreliable suggestion, since errors and mix-ups are possible. In addition; if there is a good-luck factor at all, it may be a little too brief to be useful! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 23, 37, 41, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A gentle, rather unassuming vibe may well lead to one or two lucky breaks and even if there are any minor obstacles to overcome, the planets are likely to give you that extra little push. It’s definitely a day where you should take the longer term view and adjust your pace accordingly! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 31, 38, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A clashing sun/moon mix may well bring a kind of rigid inflexibility to certain issues. There’s a very strong sense of an ‘either/or’ situation, which can be resolved, if you can recognize the driving force behind this inflexibility. There may even be a slight control-issue on your part! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 26, 33, 37, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a very subtle air of selfishness in the contradictory sun/moon mix, which won’t serve you well at all. You may tend to jump to conclusions or assume certain things without checking first. This could even be connected to a recent agreement that was never finalized and/or completed! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 31, 36, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day to exercise a little caution on a general level. If you’re sensible, then practical and material matters could benefit from the more industrious sun/moon mix. That said; an underlying vibe is likely to encourage grander deeds than you can afford or sustain. Avoid over-the-top gestures! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 23, 34, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A couple of sturdy aspects will enhance your ability to brush off any minor setbacks but do watch out for being too dismissive and don’t assume that others are listening to every word. On the positive side, you could see a slight improvement in practical and material matters! Today’s Numbers: 1, 11, 20, 27, 34, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a slight vibe of minor chaos where nothing quite goes according to plan, but somehow it all slots neatly into place. Take advantage of a cooperative mood to address a minor setback on a practical level. In addition, indirect influences could settle a romance-related issue! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 35, 43, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Communications will be well-aspected and you could have a few opportunities to reach some mutual understandings. That said; don’t assume an offer or opening will be available indefinitely. There’s headway to be made, only if you extract as much as you can from the current vibe! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 23, 26, 34, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 For you the day might seem to hold a lot of potential, but a gentle sun/moon mix could present your options in a rather wishy- washy way. If there’s a strong hint of something to come, then it’s most likely to develop after today and from a surprising source that you hadn’t considered before! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 25, 31, 37, 49

Famous people born on your birthday include: Timothy Busfield, Vic Damone, Marv Albert, Jim Nabors, Dakota Morton, Anne Frank, Brigid Brophy, Chick Corea, Ally Sheedy

