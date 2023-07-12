Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 12 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit. — Aristotle

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Do not lengthen the quarrel while there is an opportunity of escaping. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Eloquence provides only persuasion, but truth buys loyalty.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s not a bad day, but there’s a planetary emphasis on personal resources. This could be directly cash-related. It’s certainly a good idea to keep on top of any outstanding bills from the start, very since the early evening influences point to a minor communication glitch in this area! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 28, 34, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a subtly corrective vibe at work, which could be seen as restoring a little balance in general terms. If a stalemate situation has developed in one of your general relationships, then it’s possible that there’s a slight communication gap, which can be put right with a little sensitivity! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 25, 33, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a sense of inactivity or halted progress. Minor clashes are more likely if you put your foot down or make demands. Tensions can be eased if you incorporate other people’s views and opinions. A token of appreciation will almost certainly help to reverse any misunderstandings! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 19, 24, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A slightly dithery vibe could slow you down. Perhaps there’s a slight feeling that something is niggling you, but you can’t quite put your finger on it. It may be something as minor as an off-comment. You may need to work out whether there’s anything to be gained by confronting this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 16, 28, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A calmer, cooler vibe could act like a mediator for an ongoing or incomplete matter, although it may be a case of having to set a new target or establish new boundaries. It’s a day where problems may have a knack of evolving out of nowhere. However, your ability to think creatively is on the up! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 27, 33, 38, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A much easier day is unfolding. A clumsy communication may well have a slight impact on your overall schedule, but you can use minor errors and glitches to fine-tune something more to your liking on the work front. Romantic developments could provide an extra bonus this evening! Today’s Numbers: 2, 12, 21, 30, 37, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Incoming information will perhaps need to be processed carefully since there’s the capacity to get the wrong end of the stick. It might be in your best interests to keep something to yourself. Don’t share any information with others until you are absolutely certain about its source! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 23, 29, 34, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a slight air of unpredictability about. Even if nothing seems urgent, there may be a few unexpected ripples to sort out. There may well be an unexpected switch when it comes to a career-based matter. You should aim to clear up any crossed wires sooner rather than later! Today’s Numbers: 1, 12, 23, 30, 35, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You can easily sidestep the unreliable vibe, but you’ll need to be a little more focused. If you make an empty gesture or deliver a careless promise, then you’ll probably make life harder than it needs to be. Just remember that others around you will be far more sensitive to any little inconsistencies! Today’s Numbers: 4, 14, 29, 34, 41, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The shifting influences may have you struggling to keep ahead. You might believe that it’s possible to keep everyone reasonably happy, but this may not be the case. Be wary of making sweeping statements, because while your intentions will be good, circumstances may conspire a little and you may end up letting someone down! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 34, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Late-shifting influences may bring unexpected changes with regard to a personal matter. Choices may be tricky; decisions may seem like non-decisions and you could feel as though you’re under constant, low-level pressure. If someone’s issuing demands, then perhaps you’ll need to speak out! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 30, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A rather critical vibe is likely to bring a little intensity to the day. In addition; too many options may well make it hard to stay focused and be decisive. Don’t let the day be eaten up with unnecessary chores and tasks and deadlines. Assess what needs doing and what isn’t urgent! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 12, 23, 37, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Christine McVie, Mel Harris, Tonya Lee Williams, Brock Lesnar, Bill Cosby, Richard Simmons, Milton Berle, Kristi Yamaguchi

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.