These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 12 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We are what we repeatly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit. — Aristotle

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One kind word can warm three winter months. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Eloquence provides only persuasion, but truth buys loyalty.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a slightly flatter, more reserved vibe which can work in your favor. There’s much to be gained from being a well prepared on the career front. That said; don’t allow a slight chill to impact on personal relationships. Try to keep this out of your professional relationships too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 27, 31, 40, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you’re likely to misinterpret communication in emotional/romantic matters, which could mean mixed or confused signals. If you hear something that could be taken in more ways than one: ask for a little clarification. Don’t leap to conclusions and try not to assume anything! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 38, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While everyone else will seem to be quite serious you’re likely to be a little flighty and a little distracted. There could be an unexpected reappearance or reoccurrence of a particular matter; this could be related to a recent course of action. It may be that you need to retrace or reverse your steps! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 24, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Quite rigorous influences are likely to be useful when it comes to a possible clash of interests or debate. Something can be settled once and for all. That said; you may have a slightly pessimistic view. Try not to assume that colleagues and/or friends are being less appreciative than usual! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 25, 27, 33, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Chillier influences should provide enough drive to take charge or take the initiative on the work front. A subtle change could be a hidden advantage. Incoming information may not be clear enough to act on, but a few hints here and there may at least point you in the right direction! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 29, 34, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Personal and professional developments are reasonably well aspected today, but less so tomorrow. It’s certainly a day to accept any one-off opportunities that might come your way. If someone or something creates a minor obstacle, it might be best to wait before reacting! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 17, 23, 38, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You could find that you keep getting sidetracked from all your plans and good intentions, by trivial interruptions. It’s not a day to try and do everything; nor is it a day to let the unexpected get the better of you. A reliable friend’s advice may help put you back on the right track! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 20, 35, 38, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The fairly strong and encouraging Jupiter/Mars aspect right now is clear: don’t give in to the negative undercurrent. If you refuse to allow feelings of discontent to slow you down, then you’ll be able to take a more optimistic view and shape the day your way. Ignore a slight blip in the morning! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 18, 21, 37, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to solid influences the day look more promising, as long as you’re prepared to do a little groundwork. You can use your time to catch up and get ahead on the work/domestic front. It’s also a good time to correct any recent errors or oversights and boost your work reputation too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 23, 35, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s the kind of day where previously unseen cracks may start to show, when it comes to something that you’ve been working on. Regard it as a useful development, one that will not only help you to tackle the issue, but will also help you to make some useful improvements too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 24, 39, 41, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Prickly influences are likely to create the sort of misunderstanding that can be easily resolved with open communication lines. Some indecision on your part may well be interpreted by others as inflexibility. Be clear about any reservations you may have, but show a willingness to adapt! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 24, 36, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Flexibility, when it comes to your general/professional arena, is something that may be lacking. A Mercury/moon combination is likely to encourage slightly guarded decisions and reactions on a day where you might need to think and act quickly. It will help if important decisions can be postponed! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 19, 27, 35, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Christine McVie, Mel Harris, Tonya Lee Williams, Brock Lesnar, Bill Cosby, Richard Simmons, Milton Berle, Kristi Yamaguchi

