One must never be in haste to end a day. There are too few of them in a lifetime. — Dale Coleman

Don’t think there are no crocodiles because the water is calm. — Malayan Proverb

Virtue travels uphill, vice travels downhill.

Happy birthday! The months ahead are likely to begin with a wonderfully unexpected surprise. This is most likely to be of a romantic nature, but may also relate to your very close family. Towards the end of the summer you will need to make sure that you have plenty of free time, as somebody close to you is going to suggest some kind of major trip that will be an adventure you won’t want to miss. The end of the year will be a time for relaxing with relatives and you will find that you make contact with members of the family who have been absent from your life for some time. This will all lead up to a celebration that you will remember for many months in the future.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Somber influences will be a little fun-sapping for a buoyant fire- sign like you, but you may feel a strong need to reverse this as much and as soon as possible. That said; you may need to resist spur-of-the-moment decisions, especially on the work front. Careless practices could rebound after the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 17, 23, 34, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Yesterday’s slightly vague vibe is likely to impose a more emotional angle on practical and material matters. It’s even possible that a minor development will steer you into a course of action that you perhaps wouldn’t have otherwise considered. However; as with others, don’t necessarily leap in without looking! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 28, 31, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There may be a slightly fraught vibe about the day, which should fade over the course of the day. Do bear in mind, though, that you may be a little hard to please at the moment. Don’t assume others are at fault. Instead, just accept that there may not be much scope for more materialistic approach! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 19, 24, 33, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Planetary transits may well bring a mix of opportunities and minor obstacles. If you try to accept every challenge, complete every opportunity and tackle every development, you could end the day with a sense of incessant pressure. You may need to be a little more selective! Today’s Numbers: 1, 12, 25, 29, 34, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You’re likely to be torn between spending the day taking it a little easy and doing something far more productive and constructive. However; if close relationships have been neglected recently, then you might be wise to invest some that divided energy into putting things right again! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 33, 42, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a so-so day. Romantic and emotional matters should progress well, but only so far and to a point, since there is a slightly clumsy or tactless vibe underpinning the day. In fact, the afternoon may well see your judgment dwindling a little, so avoid any deep heart-to-hearts! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 23, 35, 41, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a planetary emphasis on new understandings; new agreements and a general air of change amid a slightly emotionally-charged vibe. In romance you might need to readjust your first impressions of one particular person. Don’t make too many assumptions, because your judgment may not be reliable! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 18, 24, 37, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Thanks to planetary transits you will be radiating enough charm to deal with the usual daily demands, and a surge of focused energy will turn this into a good day for friends, romance and work. That said; you might find that communications are being a little hit- and-miss. Take care with casual agreements! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 39, 41, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today may not be one of the liveliest days of this week, but it should still live up to your expectations. An intense and insightful vibe could put the ball well and truly in your court. A couple of coincidences may well appear to brighten your day, but you shouldn’t push your luck! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 27, 34, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s not a day to ignore new information, especially when it comes to practical/ material matters. Although the news may have a slightly negative edge, it could still be useful. In addition; don’t rush a relatively important decision: sleep on it, since the rather emotive vibe could work against you! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 28, 36, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 While you may have reaped the benefits of the recently pushy and target-driven vibe, now is the time to relinquish some of that control and let others have a say, especially when it comes to your relationships. If you can’t quite reverse a minor blip today, then you will in a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 18, 22, 34, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Because the presiding vibe is likely to have a distinctly nagging quality it’s not a day to take on more than you can handle. Otherwise you could go overboard on certain key areas; especially those which have suffered slightly from neglect and you could end up getting nowhere fast! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 26, 32, 37, 44

