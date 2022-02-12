These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Believe in miracles but don’t depend on them. When you hear a kind word spoken about a friend, tell him so. Spoil your spouse, not your children. Never make fun of someone who speaks broken English. It means they know another language. To help your children turn out well, spend twice as much time with them and half as much money. — H. Jackson Brown, Jr., from Life’s Little Instruction Book

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When a blind man carries a lame man, both go forward. — Swedish proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you see in your wine the reflection of a person not in your range of vision, don’t drink it.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will be like a roller coaster of emotions and experiences for you. The feelings of being restricted will stay with you for the next couple of months, but your feeling of confidence will grow. By September though everything should fall smoothly into place: you break new ground and unattached people will find romance! By the end of the year you will feel drained, but your achievements and the things that you have learned will be well worth it.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you may need to accommodate others a little more than you would normally. You may need to defer gracefully to the majority view when it comes to a clash of opinions. Don’t dig your heels in just for the sake of it and don’t be tempted to dispense too much advice either! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 24, 32, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A slightly disruptive vibe could develop into a clash of opinions. Trying to avoid any drama in the work place will almost certainly keep you occupied. It may even be that you need to resort to marginally wily tactics in order to maintain and even and neutral stance throughout the day! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 25, 31, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The rather stressful start to the week is likely to contain a hidden up-side, in that it has the capacity to kick start you into adjusting at least one key area of your life. A minor problem could turn out to be a useful guide. In general, you’ll be a little more adept when it comes to practical and accessible solutions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 15, 24, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Planetary influences are being a little erratic. A piece of misinformation from a source that is normally reliable may need to be double-checked. It’s not the best day to trust unfamiliar routines and schedules without question. Don’t turn your back on something that needs your attention! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 26, 35, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a fraught kind of day. An off-comment or unfair judgment may be the root cause of some minor tension in the workplace. Being clear about what you’re prepared to do could be the right way to avoid a minor clash later in the day. Do watch out for making casual offers of help! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 27, 32, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Given that you’re known to be a cool-headed sign, it may be that you won’t be able to deliver the sensitive responses required when it comes to emotional matters. You may be harboring under the false impression that someone else should be fully responsible for putting something right! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 33, 36, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The start of the week has the capacity to feel a little time- pressured, if not quite hectic. It may feel as though the responsibilities are still piling up. In addition, there may be a little extra stress, thanks to a slightly competitive vibe. All that said; you’re likely to thrive in the unruly atmosphere! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 32, 38, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A Pluto/moon mix could start the week on a slightly fraught note. You may not be the only sign that is a little sensitive to the rather distrustful vibe. There may be a subtle or indirect choice to make between a solo victory and accomplishing something as part of a team. This choice could be trickier than it sounds! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 15, 23, 39, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The moon is likely to cast a spotlight on your relationships. As a fire sign you may need to tread carefully. Candid dialogue can sometimes be useful, but not today, which is not a great day at all for clearing the air. It may be best to respond to sensitive or tricky questions with tact! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 21, 33, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Taxing lunar aspects are likely to test your patience and it might feel as though you’re getting nowhere. The prevailing vibe is likely to feel a little stagnant. That said; don’t become too disheartened by a seemingly negative development: it could provide a useful springboard of some form! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 22, 26, 35, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Prickly influences may well highlight your material and financial zone. Personal resources are likely to drift under the spotlight. That said; it may simply be a question of pre-empting any potential problems, or it may be a matter of dealing with a fairly minor issue before it develops into a major one! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 24, 32, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where other signs are not likely to be on your wavelength, thanks to a rather defensive vibe. You may encounter minor obstructions and blocks that arise out of other people’s decisions. Don’t overreact to one such decision: it should be reversed in a few days! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 31, 35, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Arsenio Hall, Judy Blume, Abraham Lincoln, Christina Ricci, Lorne Greene, Josh Brolin, Ray Manzarek

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Katie Holmes is having a great year so far and the planets tell us that her good fortune looks set to continue. The main feature in the next few months will be an exciting new relationship!

