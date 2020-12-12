These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

No person who is enthusiastic about his work has anything to fear from life. — Samuel Goldwyn

When glory comes, loss of memory follows. — French Proverb

If you have never done anything evil, you should not be worrying about devils to knock at your door.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a financially strong note, although there’ll be a danger of annoying a friend in your pursuit of wealth. December will be a typical flurry of social events, but don’t ignore work or school! While January will be a quiet month February is likely to introduce a new and very unpredictable friend! You are likely to go through a rather fickle and unreliable phase through the summer, and the possible suggestion or hint of commitment in a romantic matter will cause a certain amount of tension. However, these tensions will seem to melt away in September; singles are likely to meet someone rather special at this point!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A positive change or disruption to your routine will light your fire today. Sticking with the humdrum and the predictable won’t appeal at all. Doing something entirely different will energize you; being spontaneous is a must: indulge your impulsive and fun side! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 26, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A number of positive influences indicate some wonderful possibilities in terms of romance today. You’re also likely to have plenty of fun distractions to occupy your mind! A word of warning though: don’t be careless about your promises, because someone will hold you to your word! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 25, 31, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There will be a great deal to think about today, you will be mulling over the possibility of going somewhere new today, although it will be easier said than done! Trips and journeys are unlikely to go without a hitch, even if you plan carefully and you’ll need to watch the spending too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 24, 27, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Your intuition should serve you well today and should help you distinguish between what’s accurate and what’s way off the mark. If you remember that all is not as it seems, then you won’t be so inclined to act rashly over a piece of news. Keeping your cool is essential, today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 13, 26, 31, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Money isn’t looking too great today but that shouldn’t stop you from indulging in a bit of window shopping! A word of warning though; the combined influence of the sun and moon could encourage you to throw caution to the wind, so take a strict and reliable friend to guide you! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 29, 33, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Key planetary shifts will make themselves felt today: they could create a little confusion or chaos in your love life. Fickle influences are likely to have you blowing hot and cold: don’t be too demanding; count to ten before you speak or you could end up regretting your impulsive reaction! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 19, 26, 35, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If yesterday you felt a little tense then today you’re likely to feel a whole lot more relaxed. However, your good mood could make you a little short-sighted when it comes to doing a good deed; a slight streak of thoughtlessness could mean that you miss someone’s request for help! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 18, 23, 32, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It is a good day for the water signs: today is a day to get out of the house and explore. Visit somewhere new; drink in some culture; take in a show. At the very least consider new interests that will ultimately broaden your horizons. Don’t just go with the flow: be proactive and decisive! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 24, 33, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Significant planetary changes bring the focus back to friendships and give your social life a lively kick-start. Forming a new group or club will put you in touch with some new faces. You’re in for a busy but fulfilling day, starting from now; just don’t waste the numerous opportunities! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 26, 37, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A sense of extravagance could overtake you today, creating a bit of a dent in your finances. You’re likely to be feeling a little more emotional than usual and you’ll either opt for some retail therapy, or you’ll want to buy something in order to impress someone. Neither option is favorable today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 21, 34, 40, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You are likely to get some very surprising news today. This will have a major impact on the rest of your weekend and so anything you have planned may need to be postponed. The news coming your way is good, but it carries with it a need for some time to be set aside to allow you to plan. Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 19, 23, 31, 34

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s been a need, on and off, for a more middle-of-the-road, moderate approach. The good news is that timely planetary influences will go a long way to providing the balance you’ve lacked. This may not become immediately apparent, but there should be a slight and positive change in the way people respond to you today! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 27, 32, 36, 45

Famous people born on your birthday include: Mayim Bialik, Cathy Rigby, Frank Sinatra, Dionne Warwick, Connie Francis, Madchen Amick, Jennifer Connelly, Sheila E., Sheila E

