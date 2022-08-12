These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 12 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Without courage, wisdom bears no fruit. — Baltasar Gracian

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Travellers from afar can lie with impunity. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who rides the tiger can never dismount.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s not a bad day, but the evening influences may well reflect back an earlier error or mistake. You may even experience a very minor pang of hindsight. If you find that you’re unable to stop thinking about something, then wait until the evening before taking any corrective action! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 37, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 An opportunity to reach an understanding with one specific individual is likely to have long term benefits, especially when it comes to emotional matters. Just be prepared to hear the truth, because it’s possible that you’ve got something rather back-to-front. It’s not a day to let feelings bubble over! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 32, 38, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A frivolous mood is likely to descend and continue until the evening. Enjoy the mood, but do put the brakes on your spending. The lunar influences suggest that cash matters will need a very sensible approach from what may turn out to be quite an extravagant daytime! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 29, 33, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be a kind of ‘either/or’ situation to process. On one hand you’ll be feeling particularly sensitive and will be perceptive to any undercurrents. On the other hand you’ll be in the mood for some entertainment and fun too. You may even find that switching between the two states quite rapidly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 36, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a fun atmosphere, with one or two surprises in store. Any feelings that things have become a little predictable or stale should lift, thanks to an unexpected invitation. Be warned, though: it’s not a day to go wild – you’re not likely to get away with any irresponsible acts! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 28, 31, 35, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A change of mood is likely to descend, thanks to airy influences. There’s not a lot of depth to the current planetary line-up. It’s more about immediate results and reactions. Singles can certainly enjoy some flirty exchanges. That said; connections made today are likely to peter out into nothing! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 29, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The light-hearted vibe should be kept well and truly in perspective. Friends should provide the fun and laughs and romance is well-aspected, as long as you don’t try to rush. A hint of romance may materialize on the horizon. If it is going to develop, it’s not likely to be today! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 30, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Material matters and practical solutions should make today quite a satisfactory day, thanks to glorious aspects. However, there may be an issue around an unusually risky approach. It might seem like a good idea right now, but others may well express doubt. If so, listen! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 22, 27, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Relationships may appear to be favorably aspected, but while the emphasis seems to revolve around connections and improvements, it could be that today’s planets actually impose a little distance or a slight chill. If this does happen, don’t worry: this will be reversed tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 29, 31, 35, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Usually you are fairly level-headed when it comes to relationships. However, the current vibe may create some mixed feelings amid an unreliable backdrop. Whether you’re single or attached you may have rather high expectations of a development or an individual. Try and relax, a little! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 28, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s one of those days where you think, to begin with, that you might just get away with brushing something under the carpet, or postponing something, since the vibe at the start will seem to promise bundles of fun. However, by the evening you could find that you have taken a slightly poor decision! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 24, 36, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The signs indicate that you need to concentrate on yourself instead for a while. Your mind should be particularly clear, which should not only help you identify what it is you need, but should also prove useful in tactfully explaining to friends and family why you need to be a little more focused! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 23, 37, 42, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Dominique Swain, Maggie Lawson, Mary Roberts Rinehart, William Goldman, John Derek, Pete Sampras, Casey Affleck, George Hamilton, Pat Metheny, Buck Owens

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.