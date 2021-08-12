These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Without courage, wisdom bears no fruit. — Baltasar Gracian

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He that speaks truth must have one foot in the stirrup. — Turkish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who rides the tiger can never dismount.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some fun moments: the planets in the run-up to Christmas will put you in a very sociable mood, but the New Year planets may well slip you back into deep and thoughtful mode again. An emotional issue may need addressing in February, while March is likely to be a very energetic month, which will be great for a spring-clean and general clear-outs. Do use the springtime to save spare cash, because by the end of June the chance to visit somewhere new will become available. The onset of July will see some interesting developments in terms of romance: someone you initially clash with may turn out to be someone very special indeed!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It is a day where the prevailing undercurrent is likely to appear quite incisive and searching. However, a subtle element of doubt could develop and an inclination to hold back could guide you in the wrong direction, particularly when it comes to an emotional matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 25, 32, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Difficult planetary shifts could have quite a subtle but distinct impact on seemingly small developments, particularly when it comes to personal matters. One particular exchange may well have a greater significance than you first realize, but this may not really develop further just yet. Don’t try to hurry things along! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 28, 39, 41, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Fresh planetary accents could zone in on unresolved matters. It is possible that today will be the start of a temporary delay. That said; while routine matters are likely to be relatively straightforward, an unresolved matter may well benefit from a more roundabout approach! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 20, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Fresh planetary accents may seem to offer quite a diagnostic vibe, but in truth, the underlying vibe is more likely to hold you back than push you forward. New information, possibly with regard to a recent agreement, could begin to reveal tiny little fault lines: if so, then deal with it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 15, 28, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Slightly awkward planetary mixes suggest that you are likely to go along with any sensible suggestions, particularly when it comes to romance, but you may have a tendency to look for further problems. It’s not so much an unwillingness to commit; it’s more a resistance to too much change! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 25, 32, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s an odd day, particularly when it comes to work/career and everyday matters. There is a strong suggestion of a very minor but inconvenient disclosure. However; you could find that your response is to scan the horizon for the greener grass rather than seeing what’s right in front of you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 28, 34, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Do take care with how you navigate a possibly challenging development. This could be related to personal and practical matters. Delay-tactics, even subtle ones, may not create the advantage that you would like. Specifically; you could end up missing something that needs your attention! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 24, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A cosmic shift is likely to impact in a rather subtle way. The chance to go over old ground with someone close may appear to develop at the right time. That said; motivating yourself to address his may be harder than you realize. Additionally; try not to take an unexpected disappointment personally! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 25, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The overriding vibe may well exude a fairly constructive note, but there may be subtle tension between making progress and not disrupting anything. Unusually for you, there’s a tendency to ‘let sleeping dogs lie.’ This might not be the best tactic in the face of a surprise admission! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 16, 23, 38, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It could be a marginally exasperating day, in that one particular matter may well feel quite taxing. There may be an additional sense of pressure bubbling away in the background. That said; a slight tendency to dwell too much on an obsolete situation could amplify this sense of pressure quite needlessly! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Watch out for little signs of rising tension over a potentially sensitive or tricky matter. You may assume that something has been dealt with properly, but if you have missed anything, then you’ll start to notice a slight shift in the general mood. Don’t ignore it; address it as soon as possible! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 24, 38, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Understated planetary alterations suggest that it’s a day where your aims and goals could shift in a subtle way. There’s a tendency to move from the present to the past and, as a result, you could start focusing on the wrong areas. Good ideas may be shelved, while poorer ideas may be left uncorrected! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 23, 27, 39, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Dominique Swain, Maggie Lawson, Mary Roberts Rinehart, William Goldman, John Derek, Pete Sampras, Casey Affleck, George Hamilton, Pat Metheny, Buck Owens

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Nev Schulman has recently wed, but the planets suggest that there will be no let-up in his career demands. The movement of the planet Saturn indicates that this may create some early marital issues!

