These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 11 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Draw in the breath of life, and as you breathe, smile. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

It is not a fish until it is on the bank. — Irish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Wheresoever you go, go with all your heart.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you may find yourself reflecting more and more on your day to day lifestyle. This is a great time to plan changes in your routine. Focus on your efficiency levels in general. A tweak here and there could free up a little more time, either for leisure pursuits or for career matters! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 39, 44, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where communications may well develop a little frost. Misunderstandings and errors are almost unavoidable. A minor disruption may well need a little time to settle again. Watch out on a practical level too: allow extra time for short trips and plan ahead! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 26, 32, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s possible tension between previous assumptions and present realities. A low-level disappointment could be the catalyst, although it will help to pinpoint precisely what may be bothering you. Some useful insights will guide you towards corrective measures! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 15, 21, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s an excellent day to face a matter or dilemma, perhaps one lingering from recently. Your first inclination may be to face this head-on, but by addressing it gently and calmly you’ll get much further. It’s not a question of trying to impose authority or demonstrate power; it’s about clarity! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 13, 27, 32, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The moon will almost certainly encourage a shrewder outlook when it comes to material matters. What may be developing at the back of your mind is a need for a sturdier looking nest-egg for those rainy days. A minor realization or shock may be the initial catalyst for this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 24, 36, 40, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where verbal communications may ‘seize up’ slightly. If you experience any intense emotions, then you’ll be inclined to keep tightly under control. If you’re not able to speak outright then drop a few subtle hints. Alternatively, wait until tomorrow’s clearer vibe! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 20, 36, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It may seem as though the planets are directing your attention straight at a particular matter. This matter may well revolve around your career progression. If you’re beginning to think about the next step, then you may need to let your head rather than your heart guide you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 27, 33, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slightly erratic vibe could escalate or complicate an ongoing matter. This matter could be in the form of an individual, or it could be as simple as muddled feelings. Whichever it is, it will ultimately settle down again, so yet again it’s best not to act on impulse, especially during the daylight hours! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 28, 34, 41, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a rather reflective vibe, which may well bring a specific matter of commitment to the forefront: one that’s likely to relate to work rather than romance. That said; it’s not the best day to act on impulsive decisions; it’s more a day to study your options thoroughly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a curious mix of assertiveness and sensitivity, which could work. The morning vibe will provide enough confidence to take a few corrective steps. The obvious beneficiary of the extra sensitivity later in the day will be romance, although a friendship could improve dramatically too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The emphasis may swing to notions of financial or material security. That said; the intensity radiating from the planets may slightly exaggerate the need to take swift or remedial action. Be prudent, but don’t let this nagging vibe rule and override every decision you make! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 25, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Semi-serious influences are likely to assist romantic matters, since there’s a supportive emphasis on relationships and friendships. It could be the sort of day where you assume that you have somehow blundered or slipped up. However, there will be a mildly lucky vibe working away in the background! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 26, 32, 37, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Joan Cusack, David Morse, Steve Young, Daryl Hall, Kellie Martin, Luke Perry, Michelle Trachtenberg, Dottie West, Ron Leibman, Jerome Robbins

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.