TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is magnificent to grow old, if one keeps young. — Harry Emerson Fosdick

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Quarrels do not last long if the wrong is only on one side. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Small men think they are small; great men never know they are great.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A string of supportive aspects bring positive changes for both professional relationships and romance. In addition, yesterday’s difficulties can be straightened out again, since there’s a definite sense of a strengthening relationship on the emotional front. A wise decision is likely to pay off! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 17, 21, 30, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You’re on the path to some positive changes. Take note of any new information, which may well pave the way to better planning next week. It will certainly help if you take a longer term view. The source of this news is more likely to be an informal snippet as opposed to an official communication! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 27, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Generally the supportive lunar influences will be helpful and encouraging. However, one minor influence may well muddy the waters on the work front and cause a few unnecessary tensions in the process. Your fabulous ideas may have lots of potential, but you may need to recognize the flaws as well! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 32, 36, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Some seemingly difficult influences will actually serve you well, for today at least. As a water sign you should find that communications are also well-aspected, especially when it comes to your family and romantic relationships. There’s a certain playful vibe, which will help someone else see you in a new light too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 30, 37, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 What worked yesterday as a strategy could be a non-starter today. Practical and material matters are well aspected, while well-meaning friends could cause a few minor misunderstandings. A small cash boost could boost your mood, but don’t let your friends talk you into spending any extra! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 29, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Much improved influences are with you from lunchtime onwards. Plans made in the morning may well need to be changed as the day develops. Promises of help and support are more likely to be observed in the later hours, which is when friends are likely to be more reliable! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 30, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Make the most of supportive and enthusiastic influences by seizing any romance related opportunities. That said; it might be best if you stick to plans that can be put into action today. Any unresolved issues might cause a slight headache later on in the week. It’s certainly a day to speed up! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 34, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day that will improve gradually. What seems distinctly unappealing during the morning hours may strike you as a much better idea later on, so don’t write off any suggestions or proposals. The evening will be ripe for further improvements of a different kind! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 21, 30, 39, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The positive lunar aspects lighten the mood considerably. That said; romance may present some challenges for you. It may not be the best day to try and address this: misguiding influences may have you blurting something out, which you might find difficult to retract again! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 23, 38, 42, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to be have a moment of insight. Planetary influences will help you to reach a conclusion about a key issue. This could be something that you forgot about or something that was eclipsed by more pressing matters. It’s definitely a good day to take advantage of any second chances! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 28, 32, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Highly beneficial lunar influences should put you back on track again. If yesterday saw tension with loved ones, today is far more cooperative. Don’t be afraid to ask for advice when you need some additional input. It’ll be easier if you’re more open with family and friends! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 28, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 On one level it could be a case of thinking too much; on another level you may be inclined towards thoughtlessness. It’s certainly possible that you’ll be tempted by what appears to be a fabulous deal, but in the process you may fail to notice the real thing. Listen to an older person! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 17, 24, 36, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Demi Moore, Leonardo Di Caprio, Jonathan Winters, Kurt Vonnegut Jr., Daniel Ortega, Barbara Boxer, Calista Flockhart, Philip McKeon, Sean O”Kane, Peta Wilson

