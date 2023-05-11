Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 11 May 2023.

We really don’t learn anything from our experience. We only learn from reflecting on our experience. — Robert Sinclair

He who would have others pity him must pity others. — Yiddish Proverb

Misfortune conquers timid souls while great minds subdue misfortune.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Sprightly influences should introduce a livelier vibe on a day where most things will move in the right direction. That said; there may be a minor disappointment to field. It could be that a restriction or delay of some kind occurs out of nowhere. It’s possible that someone might have to go back on their word! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 27, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There is a sight cosmic tussle between thrift and extravagance when it comes to personal resources. If possible avoid any decisions based on non-essential purchases, since you could get carried away. If you do see something you want or need, give yourself a twenty-four hour waiting period! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 25, 38, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The moon in your sign is good news to an extent, because while the whole effect may well create an extra surge of fresh determination, it could also boost your confidence levels a little too much. It may be best to keep overly-confident claims and statements to yourself! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 11, 20, 39, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The airy influences could bring a very slight chill to the romance front. If you want to create a little more warmth, then you may need to demonstrate a little sensitivity. It’s possible that without meaning to, you could come across as a little too vague, and possibly even disinterested! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 17, 25, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications in general will be reasonably well-aspected, from journeys through to dialogue, but only to an extent. The element of timing and planning will be fairly important when it comes to travel and cash. It’s certainly not a day to leave things to chance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 29, 34, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Unusually for your sign, it’s a day where you could overstep the mark very slightly in romantic matters. The afternoon could see a very minor control-issue developing for no real reason at all. It may be not be wise to start playing any games when it comes to new encounters either! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 20, 28, 32, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today’s light influences should provide the tools you need to mend or remedy a recent development. The only drawback may well be a rather inflexible time limit, especially for those who are working. Don’t be tempted to cut any corners though, no matter how tempting it may feel! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 30, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The first part of the day will provide a capable, efficient vibe, while the evening will be a little less reliable, but fun. However; a very recent commitment or promise could come under slight stress, since the effervescent influences could guide you into the wrong responses! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 24, 33, 47, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A welcome development on the personal/emotional front may not be immediately obvious to begin with. Good news may be very slightly offset by a minor disappointment. Try to look beneath the surface and focus on the positive angle in order to make the most of the day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 43, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 An AM/PM split will see a fairly easy going morning develop into a slightly more fraught evening. A desire to impress others could backfire a little towards the end of the day. It is perhaps best if you’re a little more open, otherwise your decisions may be regarded as marginally manipulative! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 22, 31, 35, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The day will seem to start on a very strong note, but the bubbly and supportive vibe is not likely to last. Be careful with implementing any practical changes in one specific key area of your life, especially once the initial enthusiasm has worn off. Take care with verbal commitments too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 16, 20, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The rather niggling interruptions of the last couple of days should ease up. There’s enough of a break to allow a little more romance into your routine. The communication lines should open up enough to assist or boost a personal choice or preference too. Make the most of this temporary lift! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 26, 35, 41

Louis Farrakhan, Jonathan Jackson, Salvador Dali, Irving Berlin, Randy Quaid, Natasha Richardson, Martha Quinn, Denver Pyle, Mort Sahl, Foster Brooks

