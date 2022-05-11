These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 11 May 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We really don’t learn anything from our experience. We only learn from reflecting on our experience. — Robert Sinclair

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

There is no worse robber than a bad book. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Misfortune conquers timid souls while great minds subdue misfortune.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Prickly lunar influences are likely to zone in on your platonic relationships. There may be some slight misunderstandings and there may even be an unsettled kind of feel about a possible disclosure. Don’t react just yet; wait for tomorrow’s sprightlier influences to cast a fresher light on the matter! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 23, 28, 32, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a kind of complicated, convoluted vibe about the day. It’s possible that a sensitive or tricky matter will be the root-cause of a rather muddled approach. You could find that you’re fielding too many ideas and suggestions put forward by others. It’s a day to avoid any outlandish tactics or schemes! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 25, 37, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You will perhaps manage to avoid most of the drama of the lunar influences, but you’re likely to interpret the general vibes as rather flat ones. The day has plenty to offer, so long as you’re not looking for sparkling developments and obvious guidance. Be happy that something does not become suddenly complicated! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 29, 32, 36, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The general vibe may be a little volatile and melodramatic. In romance there is likely to be an up-down pattern. On the work/career front its likely to be unsettling; and it may well be a little disruptive when it comes to domestic matters too. Aim to defuse any potential frictions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 27, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 This is a day where incoming information should at least be noted and kept up to date. A careless attitude on your part may cause a little friction with colleagues. Keep a brief log of things said; hold onto work-related emails and don’t throw away any business correspondence! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 22, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a potential divide to the day. There could be a difference of opinion, a clash of wills, or even a straightforward choice. There is very likely to be an ideal way to resolve this. That said; it is likely to be through rather time-consuming dialogue within a time-pressured environment! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 35, 41, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Lunar influences suggest that it will be a challenging day, with the focus on short-term targets and goals. It’s also a day where you’re more likely to ditch your typical tact and grace in favor of pushier ones. Perhaps you should rethink this, since tact will be a far more persuasive strategy! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 30, 35, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The airy vibe of the moon may well have a subtly disruptive effect, and while you’ll want nothing more than the chance to get ahead of yourself, you’re likely to be thrown a little off- course by incoming information. An unexpected encounter or development could have you losing track altogether! Today’s Numbers: 8, 10, 14, 22, 36, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There are times when you’re really able to rise to the challenge and this is one of those days, since you’ll be target- driven enough to overcome any likely obstacles. It’s also a day to dazzle and impress, so long as you keep your cool. There is one area you won’t be able to improve and that’s cash! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 38, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’ll sidestep the more intense effects of the moon, although you may be too inclined to accept any work-related challenge or suggestion at face value. It’s a day to identify any time constraints or limits first. Don’t be surprised if you feel the need for some time and space to yourself by the evening! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Nearly every key area of your life is looking in need of some tweaking, except for one; the planets suggest that you won’t need to do much when it comes to emotional or romantic matters. However, this is where you’ll be inclined to invest your time and energy. It’s a day to be a little more serious! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 28, 31, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a sort of stagnant day, in which nothing seems effortless. While minor obstacles may be receding, some will still need to be dealt with. While the communication lines should improve a little, there may be a slight muddle to unravel. However, this draining vibe should ease as the hours progress! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 21, 37, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Louis Farrakhan, Jonathan Jackson, Salvador Dali, Irving Berlin, Randy Quaid, Natasha Richardson, Martha Quinn, Denver Pyle, Mort Sahl, Foster Brooks

