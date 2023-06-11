Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 11 June 2023.

Life isn’t a matter of milestones, but of moments. — Rose Kennedy

A man who chases two rabbits catches none. — Roman Proverb

You can’t expect both ends of a sugar cane are as sweet.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 By now you may be feeling a need to reverse the serious vibes that have been dominating lately, but a tendency to show off could be the root cause of some possible errors and minor misunderstandings on the work front. The lighter vibe you crave will develop soon: don’t act too impulsively! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 25, 32, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 This is a day where poor timing may seem to interrupt or create delays on a couple of fronts. You could find that you’re too busy to respond to good news. Alternatively, there might be a slight increase in your workload just at the wrong time. Get through it: tomorrow will bring a very welcome change! Today’s Numbers: 3, 10, 14, 22, 37, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may still be battling a slightly fraught vibe, since there may be more than one moment of recklessness or haste to fix or repair. Each decision should be weighed up carefully and if the odds are stacked against it, then do reconsider. It’s certainly not a day to bend the rules, either! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 24, 31, 42, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While today’s watery moon could make things a little too intense, you will still have the capacity to go with the flow and adapt to what may be a slightly prickly vibe. That said; this may not apply to romance and you may need to wait until tomorrow to resolve a minor complication! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 28, 31, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You could find yourself fixed on what could be quite trivial developments. This may well be down to a touch of insecurity, but there’s possibly a hint of having second thoughts over a recent decision or result. Tomorrow should bring an alternative and refreshing perspective! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 27, 32, 37, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s the sort of day where you could find that you’re circling around one very specific issue that hasn’t yet been properly acknowledged or fully recognized. There may even be a slightly disjointed vibe. All that said though, it’s really not the greatest day for serious and searching dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 22, 26, 38, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Relationships in general won’t be your strongest point, thanks to the overly sensitive influences. It’s perhaps not a day to deliver reassurance over a particular matter, since the planets may well muddle the essence of what you’re trying to say. By the same token it’s not a day to try and secure support either! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 32, 39, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a very slight air of ineptness about, and you could find that you’re unusually clumsy when it comes to the type of social interactions that require more flair. All that said; someone who’s perhaps slightly aloof could become more approachable after one particular blunder! Today’s Numbers: 11, 18, 20, 32, 35, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Given that the watery vibe will bring a trace of anxiety, it’s a day where you could overreact or react emotionally to a couple of minor glitches in your daily routine. Old news may well resurface too. It will certainly be a good idea to brush off a moment of bad timing! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 19, 25, 31, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a sensitive vibe but you could use this to navigate a specific issue quite gently, since you’ll have the capacity to give the right responses and answers. It’s a day to turn things around and generate a positive attitude to something that was perhaps beginning to wear you down! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 31, 38, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s not a day to postpone ongoing obligations, since those same obligations are not likely to disappear. Don’t allow yourself to be distracted too much for now. In fact, because there’s a fresher vibe on the way, it may be a good idea to use today to sweep through any to-do lists! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 26, 31, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It could be a prickly day in terms of a particular relationship, but there’s also a highly constructive vibe underpinning this. Don’t be too dismayed by a harsh or inflexible observation; letting someone get something off their chest will help clear the air, and will provide some useful insights! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 27, 35, 41

Shia LaBeouf, Adrienne Barbeau, Chad Everett, Gene Wilder, Jacques Cousteau, Joe Montana, Vince Lombardi

