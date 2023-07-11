Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 11 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Age only matters when one is aging. Now that I have arrived at a great age, I might just as well be twenty. — Pablo Picasso

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Do not bathe if there is no water. — Shan Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The more you sweat in peacetime, the less you bleed during War.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There may be a brief period of undefined concern later in the day, which could be connected to a decision or course of action from the earlier hours. Shifting influences are likely to bring a marginally insecure vibe. It’ll be best to isolate the actual facts, especially if these are related to a past matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 30, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Low-level inner doubt may well hold you back more and more as the hour progresses. In addition; incoming information could be partly responsible for some minor tension. The stricter vibe of the evening is likely to highlight little blips and make them appear worse than they really are Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 23, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An increasingly brooding vibe is likely to be slightly disruptive when it comes to incoming information or news. While the overall outcome of this news may be a beneficial one, the starting stages could be a little unsettling. An unexpected change on the work front is also possible! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 28, 31, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The earlier vibe could spark a decision to make some positive changes; while the evening vibe is likely to be a little more skeptical and discouraging. There is a sensible, obvious middle-ground, although it might be a question of admitting whether something is working or whether it should be consigned to the shelf! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 27, 32, 41, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The morning influences may have you wasting time on trivial matters, while the evening vibe is likely to draw your attention to this, at which point it may be a little too late to recoup any lost time. Channel your fiery energy constructively from the very start to get the most from the corrective vibe! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 28, 32, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where a slightly vague and slippery vibe could have you feeling as though you’re not functioning at your best. However, if you can keep those irritating errors and bad timings in perspective, you’ll manage to avoid getting too tense. Besides; romance is likely to go right! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 30, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Given the evening’s fretful vibe, it could be that you generate a glass-half-empty approach over the course of the day. In addition, rather picky influences may undermine your reactions to incoming good news. It’s certainly a day to try and boost your morale by telling yourself how well you’re doing! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 26, 34, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a less-than-subtle split to the day. Although the atmosphere is still likely to be a sparkly one up until the early evening, it’s possible that you’ll need to avoid a couple of obvious pitfalls: financially you will need to be careful and you may need to take a more cautious route with a specific decision! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Grumbling, hard-to-please influences may well impact your day-to-day interactions without you noticing. Feeling that you are in control could make all the difference. It’s highly likely that the more input you have over certain choices; the less likely you are to instantly adopt the opposing view! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 25, 29, 34, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The prevailing vibe is likely to shift from encouraging and supportive in the daylight hours to fault-finding and marginally nagging this evening. However, a hidden upside is that this could save you some time, since a seemingly fail-proof idea may well reveal minor glitches and obstacles upon closer inspection! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 24, 26, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Cash matters may be subject to a slight ripple, especially during the later hours. It’s not so much about being frugal now: it’s more about recent spending trends and habits. Be proactive about any feelings of unease. If you have gone over your budget, then aim to make up the shortfall sensibly! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 21, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Shifting influences may create a slight U-turn in attitude or a reversal of a very recent decision. A slightly awkward vibe may well be obstructive, but impossible to deal with. It could be that the root source of the obstruction is someone who’s feeling a little insecure about a specific situation! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 16, 23, 30, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Marie Serneholt, Suzanne Vega, Mark Lester, Giorgio Armani, Lisa Rinna, Debbe Dunning, Richie Sambora, Sela Ward, Yul Brynner, Georgio Armani

