TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Happiness is a by-product of an effort to make someone else happy. — Gretta Brooker Palmer

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t stay long when the husband is not at home. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If I keep a green bough in my heart, then the singing bird will come.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a burst of fiery energy, where you’ll feel able to take on various new projects or ventures, but less likely to see them through! Don’t over commit yourself in March, and watch out for relying a little too much on others in April! June is looking like an excellent month to travel, as the planets indicate that you’ll visit somewhere that you haven’t been before, while July will probably introduce one or two unwelcome hiccups to your love life! Try not to judge someone too harshly around this time; it could backfire! October looks to be quite an emotional, but fulfilling time. November is likely to introduce a less than welcome blast from the past; keep your cool!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moon may be a little vague and slightly wooly, but think of its effect as a gentle cosmic nudge in the right direction. However, avoid the temptation to make huge changes when it comes to your day-to-day life; instead make two or three tweaks that will pave the way for visible results! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 27, 34, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to the effects of the moon, the opportunity to introduce or even implement some much needed changes, most probably in the work environment, is likely to develop. This could translate into a desire to do everything yourself from start to finish. Try not to ruffle any feathers in the process! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 22, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The moon is likely to redirect your attention to career matters, although the rather secretive vibe may conceal a potential problem, which could be connected to incoming news. It’s certainly a day where you may begin to consider what may be missing or lacking! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 21, 26, 34, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Bear in mind that today will be a slightly intriguing day, given the moon’s subtly secretive vibe. People won’t be inclined to reveal too much. A new face could cause a few ripples, and although this is highly unlikely to have any romantic connotations, there is the potential for mixed signals! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 25, 27, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day to perhaps keep your ears and eyes open in order to glean some useful insights, since the moon is likely to split your focus between emotional matters and material issues. The need for a fresh start of some kind could be linked to a very recent revelation or disclosure! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 12, 24, 36, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The moon is likely to bring a very mixed vibe and you may need to stop yourself from dwelling on the more unlikely ‘what ifs’ when it comes to certain unfounded doubts. Focus on what you can do. One specific qualm should be resolved by the early evening! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 21, 37, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A rather enigmatic vibe suggests that you may experience some particularly intense moments. Playing games to gain control might seem like a good idea, but as a strategy to reclaim control it could backfire on you. It’s certainly not a great day to make too many demands, either! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 27, 36, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There is certainly an element of surprise in today’s charts, but do bear in mind that it may not be the best day to reveal too much too soon. Tomorrow is likely to bring a completely alternative slant to an ongoing matter, so it may not be the best day for irreversible and/or snap decisions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 31, 37, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where your thoughts are likely to revolve around deeper issues, such as your quality of life. You may feel compelled to abandon those pursuits that you may regard as functionless. However, you may need to bear in mind that the moon’s vibe will be overly critical and potentially misleading! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 11, 23, 34, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is likely to be a cosmic wrangle between openness and secrecy today. Incoming information may well appear fairly straightforward for you, but what you reveal to others has the capacity to be a little misleading. Don’t dismiss everything you hear, but don’t necessarily overreact either! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 17, 24, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to the moon, any recent blunders and miscalculations that haven’t yet been tackled are very likely to resurface before the day is through. In addition, there may be a minor surprise to factor in. This is likely to revolve around a long-awaited clarification of some sort! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 25, 33, 47, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The moon may well cast a light on a recent misjudgment and while this revelation is highly likely to be a positive one in the long run, there is an indication that you may experience one or two moments of doubt in the meantime. Don’t rush to decide on the next step yet! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 24, 39, 40, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Amanda Peet, Mary J. Blige, Kim Coles, Naomi Judd, Jason Connery, Rod Taylor, Clarence Clemons

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Taylor Swift keeps very quiet about her significant charity work, but the cosmos is going to respond to her good deeds soon! The planetary influences are about to bring Taylor some very good relationship news!

