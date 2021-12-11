These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

What would you attempt if you knew you could not fail? — Dr. Robert Schuller

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Everyone thinks his own burden heavy. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

There is nothing more visible than what is secret, and nothing more manifest than what is minute.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are looking great, if chaotic, especially for the first six months! The New Year will bring lots of exciting opportunities and challenges in equal measures; not for you the quiet life, but the ups and downs will help you make some major decisions. Livening up a jaded routine and getting out of a certain rut will be one preoccupation, while a career or school move could be another, but don’t worry, because June will provide a long overdue period of rest and fun, which is just as well, because the autumn months are looking busy! September will bring some changes that you’ll initially resist, but keep an open mind and you’ll realize just how beneficial these changes are, especially when a new face enters the scene!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You could find that you’re pulled in two directions, thanks to a rather unreliable vibe. It’s a day where you may feel tempted to skip a couple of metaphorical steps or stages when it comes to an ongoing venture. However; it’s highly likely that if you ignore the basics, you’ll just make more work for yourself! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 17, 25, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s not a bad start to the week, if you can temporarily harness the rather slippery vibe and work with it. That is: an ability to think quickly and make quick decisions may well have a positive knock-on effect on the work front. A moment of subtle luck when it comes to timing could work in your favor too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 19, 24, 39, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The week begins with a deceptively sparkling vibe. It’s certainly a day to adopt a common-sense approach, especially when it comes to new information that seems to offer you a slight advantage. Tomorrow is highly likely to bring a far more realistic picture, so for now it may be best to stick with what you know! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 29, 33, 36, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day to steer through with a little thought. Incoming advice may be useful to a certain point, but the advice may be a little out-there or even a little drastic. It may be best to extract what you need. By the same token; luck will be with you to an extent, but don’t rely on it too much! Today’s Numbers: 7, 10, 15, 24, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There may be a subtle reality-gap to negotiate on the work front. This may not become immediately apparent. It’s perhaps a day to avoid overstressing certain points, especially if you’re trying to bring about a change or introduce something new. It’s certainly not a day to ‘tweak’ the facts! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 34, 41, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Verbal and written exchanges may require extra attention, because it is highly likely that today’s errors will resurface tomorrow in the light of the moon. Check your emails or messages before sending and do be aware that you’ll be a little prone towards easily-missed slip-ups! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 12, 20, 32, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may begin the week with a few minor problems within the workplace. There may even be an unfair increase in your workload. If you broach any inconsistencies with a little tact, you’re more likely to get somewhere. It’s definitely not a day to ruffle anyone’s feathers, no matter how justified! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 25, 28, 37, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a fair bit of confusion in today’s chart. It’s not a day to make snap or rash decisions on any front, and it’s not a day to dispense overly zany advice. By the same token, try not to let a moment of flattery go to your head. Be a little resistant to a persuasive type! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 26, 35, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Don’t be fooled by today’s apparently ‘free-style’ vibe, which will seem to offer effortless solutions and crisp conclusions to ongoing matters. By the same token; certain plans have the capacity to go a little off beam. It’s certainly possible that the more creative you are, the more likely it is to go wrong! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 20, 39, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The start of the week is likely to be tinged with a slightly materialistic vibe, which has the capacity to obstruct progress on a couple of fronts. It may be best to decide on your targets and then stick to them. Otherwise, a desire to ‘go one better’ could actually work against you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 26, 32, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today’s dynamic influences won’t actually be very helpful, thanks to a time-pressured vibe. Developing opportunities may well promise results, but not to the extent that you might have wanted. You could be tempted to commit to way too much, given the potential returns! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 24, 39, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s possible that you’ll be more sensitive to the looming vibes, and as such, while today won’t pose any problems per-se, you’re likely to pick up on a sense of increasing pressure when it comes to a specific work-based matter. It may be best to let this temporary vibe guide you a little! Today’s Numbers: 2, 10, 25, 28, 32, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Teri Garr, Nicki Sixx, Jermaine Jackson, Christina Onassis, Brenda Lee, Donna Mills, Rita Moreno, Tom Hayden, Carlo Ponti, Rider Strong, Bess Armstrong

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Emily Ratajkowski is at the top of her game right now and she can take any modelling assignment she chooses. However, the planets tell us that her attention will by drawn by a certain celebrity early in the New Year!

