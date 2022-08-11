These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 11 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Try not. Do, or do not. There is no try. — Yoda

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The tongue ever turns to the aching tooth. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Look upon adversity as opportunity in disguise.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Certain routine matters will seem harder work than usual, thanks to slight misdirection from the planets. A slightly finicky vibe could perhaps over-emphasize tiny faults with regard to a practical issue. In the meantime, you could miss an important moment on an emotional level! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 32, 36, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s an iffy day, although you should manage to repel the worst of the unpredictable influences. That said; there could be an eye-opening development or realization. Incoming information may well shed some much-needed light on an issue that has perhaps been ignored so far! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to the moon in your sign you may experience a very curious mix of sensitivity and intolerance, especially when it comes to other people’s blunders. Try to minimize your exasperation, since you may not be one-hundred percent immune from committing little blunders yourself! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 19, 24, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Lunar influences are likely to create a rather unreliable vibe and a minor disappointment could be on the cards. That said; if there is a slight let-down, it’s not likely to be one that takes you by surprise. Because you’ll see it coming, you’ll be able to prepare a cool-headed response! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 26, 35, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Taxing influences are likely to place a strain on your personal relationships. Attached Lions may not see eye to eye with their partners, while singles could find that the dating scene is a little wanting. It is possible that expectations on both sides need to be cleared up first! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 32, 37, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s likely to be a demanding day, with the prickly Pluto/Venus exerting a contrary vibe. It may feel that there’s an increase in your workload or that there’s a decrease in the allocated time. However; given that you’ll feel a great deal more decisive, it’s certainly a day to stand your ground! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 22, 26, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 This is a day where if you have over-indulged on any front, then little reminders are likely to crop up; so too will any hidden costs This could range from financial matters to neglected work-based issues. Use the day to repair and fix whatever requires your attention! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 37, 42, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Confrontational vibes from the prickly Pluto/Venus mix will ease eventually without any action on your part, but you can make it easier from the start by taking a softer, more understanding approach with friends and family. Don’t assume that you’re battling against everything! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 22, 26, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The lunar vibes are likely to put you in quite a fretful mood: it may be that nothing feels right, although you can’t quite narrow it down to what is really bugging you. The planets suggest that take a closer look at an emotional/friendship matter, rather than a work-related one! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 20, 28, 34, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It may be one of those irritating days where everything that goes wrong will be outside your sphere of control. Sometimes all you can do is just accept that you can’t be everywhere at once. That said; if you can work under your own steam without anyone else around, do so! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 39, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Emotional matters might raise a few problems, thanks to the moody influences, which suggest that you may need to moderate your demands or approach. A close friend may well require a little delicate tact rather than the blunt truth. Soften your approach for the best results all round! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 26, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 An uncompromising vibe is likely to deplete any last vestiges of your patience when it comes to an ongoing matter. However, you may well clash with similarly determined types who may be just as stubborn. If something looks as though it’s turning into a power-struggle, then defuse it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 28, 35, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

J-Boog, Steve Wozniak, Elizabeth Gale, Joe Rogan, Arlene Dahl, Hulk Hogan, Jerry Falwell, Alex Haley, Anna Massey, Eric Carmen

