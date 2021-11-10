These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The trouble with parenthood is that by the time you’re experienced you’re unemployable. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

With a good name one may sin easily. — Dutch Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A great fire may follow a tiny spark.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on the note of change, as you wave goodbye to the old and heartily embrace the new. Significant planetary shifts will be like a breath of fresh air after a fairly traditional Christmas. However, one area may well go through a period of stagnation in the early spring, and that is romance. High expectations may need to be reined in. Work or school related opportunities in the late spring could keep romance on the back burner, but as the months ease into summer, so the work-related pressure should ease. For some, a job change is looking likely, particularly after September, but it may be hard to settle in at first. October will bring the balance that’s missing and will revive your social life too

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The lunar aspect indicates a need to keep your feet on the ground, with regard to your daily routine. A specific problem is not likely to go away by itself, but don’t be tempted to react without some thought or consideration for the end result. Experimental approaches are not likely to work! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 14, 23, 36, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A few low-level but disruptive influences may turn this day into a minor struggle, where clashes between the ‘larger-than-life’ personalities are likely. It may be that other people’s opinions are coming through loud and clear. It’s possible that you’ll need work hard to make your voice heard! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 24, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a lighter day, although a Jupiter/moon mix may well encourage a flighty approach. Trying to do things your way may well backfire, especially if it means letting someone down. Being easy- going is one thing. However, being a little unreliable is another thing entirely! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 33, 37, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The general emphasis is likely to shift to something recently overlooked or forgotten. Issues revolving around support could crop up too. A misunderstanding may develop out of nowhere; if so, you should aim to resolve this fairly quickly and fairly. The key word is fairly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 22, 28, 31, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A balanced strategy will get you through the day. If you plan to initiate any new plans or projects, whether they are work-based or personal ones, then make sure that you have the full backing of those who count. You’re more likely to get support if you present facts in a positive manner! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 18, 21, 32, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A possibly quite demanding vibe may well govern the day. The lunar influences will certainly ease as the day progresses. That said; you may be inclined to attribute more importance to one matter than it really deserves. An ability to let go will be a major strength! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 28, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A slightly erratic vibe could create slight misunderstandings in your work-based relationships. You may feel that someone is perhaps being a little too cavalier or offhand. It may be that there’s a valid reason for this. Bear in mind too that it’s not a great day to confront such behaviors! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 12, 24, 35, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An enduring Jupiter/Mars combination is likely to increase your sense of motivation when it comes to personal goals and aims. It will be in your best interests to keep a realistic view at the back of your mind. Setting targets that are too high will only lead to stress! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 22, 29, 32, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a mixed day. On the positive side you’ll be full of bold and impressive ideas; on the negative side you may well have to deal with more cautious types who lack your vision. The result could be occasional moments of irritability, but focus on the small steps forward instead! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 35, 41, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A Mars/Jupiter combination is more likely to impact on the way you interpret and react to certain things and is less likely to have any influence over actual developments. Applying logic will help. If you try to figure out the reason for a vague sense of anxiety, you may realize that it is just a feeling! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 22, 28, 37

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Material matters will feature strongly for you but there may be a problem with processing certain facts. You may need to take a more realistic view, because you’re not likely to regard any developments in a harsher light, which in turn may well encourage the wrong response! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 32, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You could find that you experience a surge in energy levels, but you could expend this boost on great ideas that have flimsy foundations. Initiating or embarking on new schemes on the career front could actually work, but this will require some thoughtful and/or in-depth planning! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 24, 26, 33, 48

Famous people born on your birthday include: Roy Scheider, Mackenzie Phillips, Tim Rice, Ann Reinking, Donna Fargo, Chris Joannou

Pixie Lott will be surging in the charts as the festive season approaches thanks to her retro look and style which is bound to appeal. However, the planets tell us that she will be more focused on a new romance than her chart position!

