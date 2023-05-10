Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 10 May 2023.

In order to live free and happily you must sacrifice boredom. It is not always an easy sacrifice. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

He who would bring home the wealth of the Indies must carry the wealth of the Indies with him. — Spanish Proverb

A chicken is an egg’s way of producing more eggs.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Incoming information may well be both heartening and possibly overdue, bringing with it a surge of confidence, which is likely to help you to address or resolve a tricky matter. It may be best to respond immediately. Don’t leave certain decisions or processes for another day! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 25, 31, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The new moon’s cosmic analysis could hone straight in on your cash-flow. A possible delay or setback related to your finances may well develop. It could be something so small that you can afford to ignore for now, but the planets suggest you should endeavor to correct it sooner rather than later! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 29, 34, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where you’re likely to act a little defensively and preempt certain developments. Try not to act before anything has happened, since it may be best to see how things pan out first. If minor communication problems on the emotional front do crop up, then approach them as you normally would! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 28, 36, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A marginally fretful vibe may descend and you could feel that a little caution may be justified in one specific area. That said; something may need nothing more than a little adjustment. Don’t overreact: you’re better off postponing certain plans rather than rejecting them entirely! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 12, 21, 29, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to the new moon a recent decision or choice may well become clearer. That said; the extra dash of clarity may expose a couple of minor complications that were perhaps present all along. The timing for this may not be great, but at least you’ll regain some control! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 30, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Communications need to be fairly straightforward. You will need to be clear and concise in what you are saying; otherwise you’ll find that progress could hindered by too many finer details and too much information. This is a day when you should be clear in your general dialogue too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 31, 34, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s likely to be a mixed, possibly split day and unreliable communications won’t help. While the daytime hours will seem quite calm, if stodgy, the evening could bring in a couple of ripples over something missed earlier on. A question asked earlier in the day may well need to be asked again! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 32, 47, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The cosmic emphasis shifts from confusion in romance to minor problems of a practical nature. In addition, there’s a slight tightening up in one key area that has perhaps been a little vague so far. Overall, it’s a day where you’re likely to feel a little more in control than of late! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 18, 21, 30, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The general pace in the daytime will tend towards slow. A quiet relaxing day is no bad thing. However, you may find it difficult to settle into this calm vibe. It’s even possible that you need to have the final word with regard to an ongoing matter. Think twice before you do! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 38, 32

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a good day, if you can be happy with occupying the middle- ground. A healthy balance between two separate areas of your life is possible, so long as you’re realistic about it. An offer that amounts to a cooperative suggestion of give-and-take on both sides should not be declined without thought! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 34, 41, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s not a bad day as such, but there may be a slight sense of aimlessness from the start. It’s unlikely that this feeling will last. Career and/or financial matters look set to show some potential improvements and at some point during the evening there could be a boost on an emotional level too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 38, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A confusing vibe may well muddle up feelings up a little. They could highlight a distant matter or they could even seem to narrow down certain possibilities. However, it’s more than possible that you are over reacting to a problem that is not as major as you believe right now! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 29, 34, 41

