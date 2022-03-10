These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 10 March 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

God is the light of the heaven and the earth. — Islam

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

You can not write in the chimney with charcoal. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A good fortune may forebode a bad luck, which may in turn disguise a good fortune.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a clearer day in several respects. That said; the sprightly lunar influences could redirect your attention to a practical matter that is possibly connected to your career. Do bear in mind that any chance to boost your income will require a certain level of steady commitment! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 25, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Adopting a single-minded approach just to prove your point or ‘win’ an argument could spoil a day that offers a lively vibe and plenty of fun. Don’t fall into the trap of feeling as though you must have the final say; otherwise you may well appear selfish or thoughtless to others! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 38, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You’re likely to be very torn between what you want, and what someone else wants, specifically on the romantic front. However, while one set of aspects should help set a warm scene and the right sort of atmosphere, there is a danger of being a little too confident and saying the wrong thing! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 28, 32, 36, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be a tendency to overlook one possibility and focus instead on more unrealistic aims or goals, thanks to incoming information. The planets hint that you shouldn’t focus solely on the results, because this may actually draw your attention from the most effective and/or efficient routes! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 26, 35, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The moon will bring more than a little warmth and oomph. Contacts and communications are well aspected. Romance is one of the things that should start to go the way you want it to go. Knowing what to say and having a good sense of timing is another, but don’t rely on this temporary lift too much! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 25, 29, 36, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where your general relationships should go from strength to strength. However, an old matter relating to romance could resurface at some point and although you should get the chance to speak your mind, do pause and consider whether you really want to revisit that particular issue! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 32, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Sparkling influences zoom in on your social zone. Allow for some spontaneity, but keep it real. It’s a day where you could, if you’re not careful, over-indulge or get carried away with the fun vibe. There is a certain careless undercurrent, but any excesses will come back to haunt you tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Today’s gentle lunar influences may well pave the way to correct a past error or moment of misdirection. A previously rejected opportunity or offer may well crop up again and this time you’re likely to be in a better frame of mind to accept it. The day is also primed for some warm moments too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 16, 21, 32, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If you are able to be fairly adaptable to sudden changes and unexpected developments, then you can extract much from the gentle influences. That said; it’s not a good idea to try and be too impulsive. It’s not a day to rigidly reject old ideas just because they’re not original enough! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 29, 33, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A Saturn/moon combination is likely to positively emphasize the sensitive side of your nature. Incoming information, which could have a romantic slant, may well improve or enhance a particular situation, although there may be a little initial confusion or a few mixed signals to unravel first! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 26, 34, 42, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Tender aspects are likely to ignite romance, and yet a slightly high-maintenance vibe could be the equivalent of a damp squib. Certain things said may be taken out of context. Being subtly flirty may lead to some unnecessary misunderstandings. It’s certainly a day to be guided by someone’s mood! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 25, 31, 43, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The general vibe is likely to be perhaps too unpredictable for a pensive water sign. That said; if it feels as though the fun- factor is missing, then it’s not necessarily up to someone else to make up that difference. It may help to put a semi-serious or time-consuming to one side for now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 32, 33, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Prince Edward, Sharon Stone, Chuck Norris, Jasmine Guy

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.