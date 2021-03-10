These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

God is the light of the heaven and the earth. — Islam

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Many men know how to flatter, few men know how to praise. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A good fortune may forebode a bad luck, which may in turn disguise a good fortune.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a slightly unsettling note, thanks to unhelpful influences, which will have you feeling a little dissatisfied with your current lot, especially in terms of work or school. The changes you’ll need to make won’t necessarily be easy, but once you’ve tackled them you’ll feel much happier. There will be more challenges from the planets in terms of romance; summer will be more of a low point, followed swiftly by a very fulfilling fall, where everything will seem to fall into place. Singles are likely to meet someone very special in November! The New Year will see you needing to address a noticeable balance between work/school and your personal relationships.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Avoid exaggerating the facts, particularly when it comes to making claims in order to impress others. This could apply to personal matters, such as romance and friendships, but there could be an indirect, knock on effect, particularly when it comes to a career based matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 27, 32, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The sparkling vibe may be a little erratic. While you may actually experience a breakthrough moment when it comes to a personal matter, an early or recent development in your in your career zone may have some difficulty getting past the first hurdle. Don’t count your chickens yet! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 26, 35, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Energetic planetary mixes bring a mixed day. There’s a sense of a welcome or overdue step forward when it comes to a specific friendship issue, but you may need to guard against being too vague when it comes to one elaborate and possibly sensitive development in romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 27, 32, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A fiery vibe is likely to bring a distinctly hit-and-miss dynamic, particularly when it comes to everyday and material matters. A solution to one specific matter may feel right, but if you start to develop second thoughts, then give yourself some breathing space, so you can reconsider! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 26, 33, 37, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A zingier vibe will add some sparkle, but it will be important to adopt a balanced approach. There is a strong possibility of some good news: this is more likely to be personal rather than professional. However; take care with sensitive types, since minor (and easily avoidable) clashes are likely! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 21, 30, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Don’t mistake the highly dynamic vibe for a productive one, since it could encourage riskier decisions and discourage more measured ones, particularly when it comes to righting a minor wrong. This, in turn, could be related to an unresolved issue. Don’t let the loud vibe to take over! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 28, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While a more sparkling vibe will develop, there may be one or two pitfalls to avoid, particularly when it comes to relationships. Specifically, an encounter could give way to a minor misunderstanding, in which case, try not to overreact. The line between romance and friendship needn’t become blurred! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 24, 33, 37, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The fiery vibe may encourage you to question a little too much. Having insight is great; getting too caught up on all the possibilities will be less helpful. Try to distinguish between what is likely to occur and what isn’t. As an aside; an inclination to be slightly remote may need to be reined in for romance to work! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 22, 26, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A seemingly dynamic Saturn/moon mix is likely to give a slightly false impression. A propensity to not give certain developments enough thought or time could backfire. Specifically; you may need to resist an urge to resolve one particular process or development too hastily! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 27, 36, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Although there’s a much sprightlier vibe than of late, there is the cosmic suggestion that something somewhere is still outstanding. This could be connected to the material/practical zone. However; you may be tempted to accept the easiest answers and responses without checking further! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 22, 29, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Clear communications in emotional matters are well aspected, thanks to a vibe that is likely to be both warm and bubbly. However, there is also a slightly superficial accent to the day too. On an emotional level you may need to keep that burgeoning surge of confidence under some control! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 28, 41, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you can tread that fine line between over-analyzing and just accepting things at face value, it’ll be easier to deal with one specific matter, most likely a recent error or blunder. In addition; an unexpected matter may rear up, but there isn’t likely to be any deeper reason for this, other than a matter of timing! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 33, 39, 48

