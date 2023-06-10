Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 10 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is not easy to find happiness in ourselves, and impossible to find it elsewhere. — Agnes Repplier

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Make happy those who are near, and those who are far will come. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who governs by his moral excellence may be compared to the Pole star which abides in its place while all other stars bow towards it.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A boost of gentle and understated energy, courtesy of dreamier influences, could turn today into a subtly successful one. Losing the Saturn aspect should see a minor barrier or obstacle lift. There may well be something to think about. In addition, something recently said may develop a different meaning! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 34, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thought-provoking influences may cause you to focus quite intently on your relationships in general. However, it’s not the best day to ask the sort of questions that could end up rippling the waters; it’s more a day to keep things on an even keel. Try not to assume the worst! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 26, 32, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It is likely to be a fairly easy-going start to the week, but there may be a little pressure on the financial front on a day where incoming information could be rather confusing, if not outright contradictory. There may be a slightly anxious vibe underpinning this. Avoid drastic decisions for now! Today’s Numbers: 1, 12, 17, 25, 39, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While a gentle Venus/moon combination is likely to enable slow and small changes on a practical/material level, a hint of romance could have you reorganizing your schedule and your thoughts just to devote more time to an unexpected encounter. You may be better off holding back a trace! Today’s Numbers: 10, 11, 24, 33, 37, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A gently tactful vibe will offer discreet support, especially when it comes to a specific encounter. You should be able to deal fairly easily with a particular individual who may be either difficult to read or just outright unaccommodating. It may be a question of figuring out the right approach! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A gently optimistic Jupiter/moon mix could help you to bring about a U-turn or reversal of a previous idea, but without having to openly admit defeat. It’s certainly not a bad day to return to the metaphorical drawing board, if you can just move past a moment of pride. Don’t reject constructive advice! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 26, 34, 47, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you’re likely to get a chance to put a recent stumbling block back into perspective, thanks to a corrective vibe, which will be more supportive and less judgmental. It’s also a day where sensible actions could give way to accidental but useful discoveries! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 23, 36, 42, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If you can heed the discreet planetary vibe, then you’ll be halfway to a good day. You’ll certainly be aware of a right way to deal with blunders and glitches and you’ll definitely be aware of a wrong way. Be receptive to any suggestions to correct the error: there’ll be something useful to extract! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 28, 33, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A minor vibe may well feel stodgy and restrictive on a couple of fronts and while you may feel tempted to stir things up a little, you’d be unwise to give in to a moment of restlessness. Given that practical plans and efforts may well develop complications, it’s definitely a day to avoid drama! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 30, 37, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It may be one of those days where you may need to divide your time between two entirely separate matters with two entirely different approaches. Practical issues may require a more diligent approach. Romance may require clarity. Be aware that you could send out mixed signals on the romance front without even realizing it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 29, 36, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Work/career matters may take a slight dip. Certain results, or the lack of them, may be the root cause of this minor and temporary slump. If you can’t seem to say the right thing, then take some time out. Generate a little space for yourself and be happy with what you do achieve! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The planets, which have been focusing mainly on practical/work matters, are likely to bring in a softer vibe. Your concentrations may slip and you may well be more susceptible than usual to agreeing with persuasive opinions and powerful types. It may be best to not take one particular observation too seriously! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 21, 34, 42, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Joey Zimmerman, Tara Lipinski, Leelee Sobieski, Shane West, Prince Philip, Judy Garland, F. Lee Bailey, Elisabeth Shue, Elizabeth Hurley

