It is not easy to find happiness in ourselves, and impossible to find it elsewhere. — Agnes Repplier

When a thing is done, advice comes too late. — Romanian Proverb

He who governs by his moral excellence may be compared to the Pole star which abides in its place while all other stars bow towards it.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where fraught influences are likely to disrupt the flow of communication somewhat; not just for you, but for others too. Right responses will seem harder to generate. A gesture or a good deed will speak louder than words, especially if you’re feeling a little prickly or overly sensitive! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 22, 29, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 So-so influences in the morning will morph into pricklier ones in the afternoon. A slight communication issue will be more easily resolved before lunch, since your mood will be far more positive and you’ll come across as far more approachable. It’s not a day to leave things to stew! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 28, 36, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Incoming information may be incomplete or not very reliable. Decisions should be made will a clear, cool head, so do wait until the afternoon before deciding or committing to anything, especially if cash is involved. Besides, you’ll feel easier saying no, if necessary! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 26, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You could find that you’re in a rather serious frame of mind. However, as a water-sign you’ll find it easier to adapt to the overly sensitive vibe. A serious heart-to-heart may well prove to be useful in the long run, but you may need to get past a communication block first! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 26, 38, 39, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 An AM/PM split indicates that a sudden U-turn or change of mind may well work out in your favor. If you need to gently put an outspoken or overly domineering individual in their place, then wait until the afternoon, which is when you will have that little bit more influence! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 22, 29, 36, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A Mercury/moon aspect will act like a useful guide. It is also likely to provide one of those valuable moments of insight, where you suddenly realize why someone has been acting out of character. It could even be related to romantic feelings. It’s a day to praise rather than criticize! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 23, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to both a surge of watery energy and to a slightly judgmental vibe you are likely to be somewhat clouded in your judgment. You may be absolutely convinced that you’ve got the measure of someone, but the planets suggest that you’ll need a rethink. It may even be a day to go with the majority view! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 29, 36, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Don’t allow one minor piece of unexpected and unwelcome news to shape the day; money matters might not be as fabulous as you initially thought, but the day will still have plenty of potential. There’s a potentially positive development in your social zone from the afternoon onward! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 27, 33, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It may seem like a day of opportunity and progress. However, there’s not a lot of luck to draw on. The morning, which is likely to be slightly prickly, won’t be a great time for making important decisions. That said; the afternoon could set the stage for some minor blunders on the emotional front! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 20, 29, 35, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 As with others, the luck-factor will dwindle, bit-by-bit. On top of that there will be the tendency to narrow your focus on material and practical matters. However, there is also the potential for some interesting romantic developments. It may come down to a direct either/or choice, though! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 23, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’re likely to become quite fretful, thanks to the influences of the planets. The thing that you’re likely to fret most about is a future aim or goal, although there is nothing to suggest that you need to worry! Take a deep breath; chances are that you’re picking up on someone else’s stress! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Any plans that you have intended to impress someone are likely to be somewhat disrupted, especially after lunchtime. Your efforts to demonstrate just what you’re made of could seem wasted, but hang in there. Good deeds, thoughts, words and gestures will be noted for a later date! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 34, 38, 41

Joey Zimmerman, Tara Lipinski, Leelee Sobieski, Shane West, Prince Philip, Judy Garland, F. Lee Bailey, Elisabeth Shue, Elizabeth Hurley

