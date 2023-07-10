Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 10 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Pay no attention to what the critics say; no statue has ever been erected to a critic. — Jean Sibelius

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The deeper the sorrow the less tongue it hath. — The Talmud

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Pick up a sesame seed but lose sight of a watermelon.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Improved influences are likely to bring a more constructive vibe for fire signs. It’s certainly a day to strengthen your relationships when it comes to professional networking. There is also an emphasis on personal connections too, starting with an unexpected call or email later on, towards the evening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 26, 30, 37, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If your personal relationships have been showing some strain recently, then a milder vibe should help to restore some balance again. Do resist an inclination to rehash minor issues. If there’s a bit of an ‘atmosphere’ then wait for it to disperse: it will, and speedily without much intervention! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An improved vibe will descend, bringing a little surface-level sparkle. It’s a day where you may well be the center of attention. Flattering comments can be taken at face value and there may even be a little flirty banter. Don’t hinge your expectations on one casual comment, though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 23, 39, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a fairly lucrative day, with the planets indicating a small boost to your finances. However, this may only apply to the morning hours, since the good-luck vibe is likely to be both short-lived and fairly weak. The afternoon may well see a familiar repeat offer: do proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 25, 34, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A subtle sense of pressure may linger on from yesterday, but you’ll be in a much stronger position to deal with it effectively. That said; given the marginally pushy vibe, don’t be tempted into accepting responsibility for something that no one else wants. Don’t make extra work for yourself! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 26, 31, 38, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A gently charismatic vibe is likely to descend, making this a good day for correcting previous errors or gaffes. In addition, an old idea revamped and repackaged might just be more readily accepted this time around. Do be aware though that this low-level luck will begin to peter out from lunchtime onwards! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 37, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 An energetic and moderately confident vibe will make this a great day to set about tackling any work or career-based plans and strategies. However; there’s a hint of the unexpected later in the day. You may need to process a minor and temporary clash of opinions very gently! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 20, 39, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Improved influences move in for the day. One welcome and unexpected development could lift your mood, and any lingering cash concerns should ease a little – but not enough to go on a spree. Perhaps the only downside will be a tendency to presume that you’re in the right when you’re not! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 21, 25, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Fiery influences give you the upper hand for at least the first half of the day. The more subtle you are, the better the results. It’s a day where you can, with a little help, deal with any outstanding matters in a way that pleases you. Slightly judgmental types can be won over with the right words! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 23, 29, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Today may bring some difficult choices when it comes to relationship issues. Rather than facing an absence of romance, it is likely that you will be pursued by more than one person! However, the influence of the planets suggests that you will need a few days before making a definite decision about who you want to spend time with! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 21, 30, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Romance is likely to smolder gently throughout the day. However, a slightly negative situation could unfold on the work front. It may even be down to an oversight on your part; if so, you may feel quite irked with yourself. That said; don’t regret what hasn’t been done. Focus on now! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 25, 33, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Uplifting influences bring a breath of fresh air. The planets indicate the possibility of incoming information and potential development in romance. It could be that these two events are connected in some way. It may be tempting to try and speed up the process, but take your time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 28, 34, 42, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jessica Simpson, Fred Gwynne, Roger Abbott, Fiona Shaw, Ron Glass, Sue Lyon, Arlo Guthrie, David Brinkley, Jean Kerr, Hal McRae

