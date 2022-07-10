These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 10 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Pay no attention to what the critics say; no statue has ever been erected to a critic. — Jean Sibelius

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One does evil enough when one does nothing good. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Pick up a sesame seed but lose sight of a watermelon.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Something is likely to ignite your interest, but you may not feel as though you can implement any new ideas straight away. As exasperating as this may sound you will need to exercise a little patience. This brief wait or pause will actually serve you well, if you let it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 17, 25, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s likely to be one of those frustrating days where nothing really seems to go right and it may be that support is in short supply too. You could even find that you’re caught between two opposing views. Your best strategy for today is to stick to the middle ground as much as possible! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 26, 33, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If you’re in work, keep focused, because duties or assignments are likely to be pushed to the back of your mind. A chance to catch up on all the latest news is always tempting, but you’re likely to hear something that isn’t true or that has been taken out of context. Proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 38, 42, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Contrary influences are still hanging around, but in a discreet way, making this a day where you can’t quite articulate your concerns. It may be that someone’s attitude or responses are a little irritating, although you won’t be able to specify why. However, it may be best to let it go for now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 29, 35, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Don’t be too surprised if even the simplest decision becomes that little bit harder to achieve, and don’t get too overwrought if a complicated or important decision seems, by comparison, virtually impossible. The lingering vibe won’t exactly be a cooperative one; just work with what you’ve got! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 32, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There may be a slight hiccup that could disrupt your routine. However, if you can react with flexibility, then you should recognize where you can make the necessary adjustments. You’ll have the energy to tackle this, but do watch out for going overboard with any changes! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 20, 29, 38

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s the type of day where if things are not done properly, you could find that you’re tempted to cut corners to save time. There’s nothing wrong with being efficient, but being too economical with your time could have a counterproductive effect, in that you are likely to overlook something important! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 21, 25, 32, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Cash and work matters are likely to dominate your thoughts. While material resources might not be as great as they could be, you’ll find that a certain amount of success or progress at work should be enough to compensate. The evening might not go according to plan! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 27, 39, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Yesterday’s incentive to plow ahead may be lacking, and it is a day where the work might pile up. Something may require a completely fresh start, at a point when your levels of optimism are likely to dwindle. There’s certainly an element of poor timing, but your levels of acuity will be on the rise! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 20, 27, 34, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day to recognize when enough is enough. There is going to be some intense planetary activity over the next couple of days, so even if a risk strikes you as an attractive option, do take some time to reconsider. Be aware of what could go wrong, since the slightly rash vibe will cool down significantly! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 18, 27, 35, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You should have plenty of get-up-and-go, as long as you play to your strengths. You’ll definitely impress someone if you avoid anything that requires you to be creative and fluid and focus instead on anything that enables you to be rather analytical. It might not be a good idea to go against the grain! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 21, 24, 37, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There may be either a minor disappointment or a minor obstacle. Feeling time-pressured may prevent you from tackling the issue, but it’s possible that someone will be exerting a pessimistic vibe too. Take a break to replenish your determination levels and it may be best to ignore the gloomy voice! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 36, 41, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jessica Simpson, Fred Gwynne, Roger Abbott, Fiona Shaw, Ron Glass, Sue Lyon, Arlo Guthrie, David Brinkley, Jean Kerr, Hal McRae

