None of us is a smart as all of us. — Phil Condit

Use your enemy’s hand to catch a snake. — Persian Proverb

A man must despise himself before others will.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a spending spree, but is your budget going to cope with the expense? A devil-may-care approach sounds like fun, but only if you can afford it! April brings excitement in the form of travel, while May introduces the possibility of a new and potentially sizzling relationship. The summer may start slowly, but July brings another romantic interlude for singles! It’s back to business in September – think twice before signing on any dotted line: if you play your cards right you could get a better deal in October, so don’t rush! Is November the best month to instigate a strict health routine? Only if you know you can stick to it! The New Year sees the possibility of a dream come true, but only if you compromise!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The general vibe will be pretty intense from the start. For singles there may be an extra sense of anticipation, while for attached Rams there may be a nudge in the right direction when it comes to new issues and discussion. That said, though: don’t let old issues in romance escalate! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 26, 28, 33, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where you may be a little more inclined to misjudge the moments, particularly when it comes to romance. Singles especially may have rather high expectations of a development or an individual. It may be best to keep your thoughts to yourself for now! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 22, 25, 35, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The planetary emphasis is likely to become more intense, but you may not realize it and you’re likely to perhaps assume more than you should. It may not be possible to fully appreciate the nuanced vibe, particularly when it comes to gauging someone’s responses. It may not be wise to play little games though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 23, 29, 34, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Fresh planetary accents are likely to moderate the recently exuberant tone into something far more subtle. There’s certainly the scope for adding a dash of something in romance, but there’s also a slight possibility of putting your foot in it. That said; your main strength will be an ability to communicate openly! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 25, 28, 33, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Be careful what you say, as there’s a tendency to say just the wrong thing without even meaning to on a day where sensitivity levels could become quite high. A high level of personal confidence may have you behaving rashly and getting nowhere fast. Romance may need a careful eye in particular! Today’s Numbers: 7, 10, 14, 21, 30, 39

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A smoldering undercurrent has the capacity to create a little confusion when it comes to romance. There’s a hint of a minor shift, thanks to a piece of new but casual/informal information: an altered perspective or fresh realization could be the result. As an aside; an exchange could reveal more than you first realize! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 22, 27, 33, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A warmer vibe bodes well for platonic relationships. However, on the romance front, it may not be quite so effortless. There may be a sense of being one step behind all the time and you may not be able to rely on that Libran grace when it comes to a subtly reticent individual! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 24, 37, 42, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Fresh planetary combinations are likely to bring a surge of gentle confidence and a surge of staying-power, which should benefit a possibly stale or stagnant matter. However; on the emotional and romantic front, it might be wise to be a little reserved, at least until the afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 23, 28, 45, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Planetary transits may bring an unexpected change with regard to a personal matter. A slow-dawning realization may turn out to be more significant than you first assumed. You may end up feeling slightly torn between what you want, and what someone else wants, quite possibly on the romantic front. Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 31, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Incoming news is likely to feature, although it could be a day where you receive very mixed messages. If so, then what you’ll need to do is take into account all of the facts, not just some of them. Clear communications may well minimize the chances of a minor clash in romance! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 27, 33, 39, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 While the smoldering undercurrent may appear to set the scene, romantic gestures have the capacity to strain your wallet. Singles in particular should refrain from making any grand statements: don’t over-invest in something that could peter out. Attached Aquarians may benefit from being a little more subtle! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 36, 41, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The day is likely to start on a fairly predictable note, but fresh planetary accents are likely to draw your attention to the emotional/romantic zone. A blast from the past isn’t out of the question, but there may be a few past muddles and tangles to sort out before you can proceed forward! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 20, 32, 40, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Laura Dern, Judith Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Roberta Flack, Cliff Burton, Stella Adler, Roxanne Pulitzer, Robert Wagner, George Stephanopoulos

Jake Gyllenhaal should get ready for an extremely busy year: on the career front, her is likely to have more offers than he can handle; while in terms of relationships, the planets indicate some very exciting developments!

