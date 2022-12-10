Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 10 December 2022.

He who wishes to secure the good of others has already secured his own. — Confucius

When an elephant is in trouble even a frog will kick him. — Hindu Proverb

Weaving a net is better than praying for fish at the edge of the water.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you’ll be bursting with positive energy. You’ll also the mood to get organized and so you can direct this energy towards creating some useful and practical plans for yourself. Beware of trying to organize your friends though: they will be quite happy as they are! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 12, 28, 31, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The various choices presented to you might actually slow you down enough to make this day quite unproductive. Maybe it will be best to decide from the start what you will focus on and then stick to it. The source of tension is likely to be between doing what you want and doing what’s best! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 36, 39, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The lunar influences zoom in on your social zone, placing the emphasis on relationships. That said; communications are poorly aspected and there is a good chance that you could miss or overlook a message or forget to return a call. Not thinking things through may be part of the problem! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 29, 34, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Don’t be surprised if your plans for the day seem to end up being undermined by the unexpected. It may be best to accept that some things are beyond your immediate control, especially when it comes to your day-to-day routine. Look to the areas that you can change or direct; this is where success will be! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 26, 35, 38

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a great deal of potential in today’s planets, but a rather pushy Mars/sun aspect may be marginally obstructive at the last minute. It might be tempting to give up altogether, especially if the support you were counting on fades away, but don’t. It’s a temporary block; that’s all! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 29, 31, 40, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you may need to make a quick decision or two, thanks to shifting circumstances. As long as you can keep up with last-minute or unexpected changes to the day’s plans you’ll stay ahead. Don’t dismiss a suggestion without giving it serious thought! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 11, 20, 36, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today’s hectic vibe is likely to be a little poorly timed. You may find that you’re getting noticed on a day where you’d much rather have some space. React gracefully if you’re on the receiving end of a lot of flattering attention, since you may want to resume this dialogue a few days down the line! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 29, 32, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If the general emphasis for the last few days has been focused on the emotional front, then the shifting vibe suggests that you plow your energies into the practical/material area for today. The afternoon’s influences may well reverse a first- impression or flag up something useful! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 21, 30, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Mercury in your fiery sign may well spur you into making a few positive changes. This is more likely to relate to your personal resources. That said; there may be a slight tendency to set your sights high. Don’t be too proud to change your mind when it comes to a material issue! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 27, 33, 45, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Today’s vibes will certainly be highly positive, but you may feel inclined to hold onto a prickly matter that should have been resolved quite recently. Don’t let old issues escalate all over again; let them go. If someone extends a friendly hand then accept it gracefully! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 32, 41, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Mercury’s new position will enable an innovative approach, but it will also increase the chance of errors. Make life easy for yourself: don’t take on anything that might prove to be too complicated, because finishing what you happily started might become more challenging as the week progresses! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Planetary shifts suggest a change in attitude to your personal relationships that won’t be altogether consistent. A tendency to look on the bright side or assume that everything is rosy may lead to a rare tactless moment. A certain amount of caution wouldn’t go amiss! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 34, 49

