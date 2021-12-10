These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

He who wishes to secure the good of others has already secured his own. — Confucius

Every man is a fool in some man’s opinion. — Spanish Proverb

Weaving a net is better than praying for fish at the edge of the water.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need to take on a new and absorbing interest. Christmas will be great, as long as you don’t let the demands of work or school take over! An unusual but very beneficial planetary formation suggests that by April there will be a definite need to slow down and rethink your priorities! Seeking deeper meaning and exploring your creative side will help you feel grounded again! Mid July sees a change of career or change of future aims, while August sees the possibility of a new romance. Don’t be fooled by a disastrous or awkward start; this will be a slow-burner! October could be a tricky month, with Mercury causing communication problems; avoid image changes until November!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A couple of influences indicate a need to avoid heavy heart to hearts and deep discussions, because they are unlikely to go in the direction that you would wish or expect. Keep it light. In addition, you’d be advised to keep a secret to yourself at least for the next few days! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 27, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Don’t be surprised if your plans for the day seem to end up being undermined by the unexpected. It may be best to accept that some things are beyond your immediate control, especially when it comes to cash. Look to the areas that you can change or direct; this is where success will be! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 23, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You really need to watch the spending, because significant planetary shifts are likely to muddle and confuse money matters. If you can’t rely on memory, then keep a written record of all your transactions. On a positive note, a solution to a romantic matter is just around the corner! Today’s Numbers: 8, 24, 28, 33, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Overly extravagant plans could end the weekend on a slightly challenging note. Being spontaneous is great, but being wasteful is always counterproductive. Listen to the advice of the trusted relative who suggests that it might be time to develop a more humble approach to any cash-related matters! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The need for independence and freedom may well kick in with a vengeance, but it needn’t impact on your close and personal relationships. You can have your cake and eat it too. All that’s required is a little balance and an ability to recognize the advantages in making contact with others! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 26, 38, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Tread carefully; thanks to the sun you’re likely to be a little overwhelming and a little over-the-top to others. Go gently, because it’s possible that communications won’t be at their strongest. You might be wise to postpone any important discussions for now! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 21, 30, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a great deal of potential in today’s planets, but a string of obstructive influences may well hinder progress from the start. It might be tempting to give up altogether, especially if the support you were counting on fails to materialize. Don’t give up; it’s a temporary glitch; that’s all! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 26, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It could be a case of aiming to introduce balance and harmony, especially where romance and close relationships are concerned. Developments in this key area of your life might not be going the way you would want, but maybe there needs to be a little give as well as take on both sides! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 25, 31, 42, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You might find that communications are being a little tricky in both your friendships and relationships. You may even find that you have to work extra hard in order to achieve what you would normally do without any effort at all. As with other signs, keep going; you’ll get there! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 18, 27, 33, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to be one of the more light-hearted signs, but that doesn’t mean you’re totally immune to the minor glitches besetting the others. Travel plans are more likely to go awry: short trips may be prone to delays and hold ups. Spontaneity is not a good strategy without at least some planning! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 19, 21, 30, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If you want to avoid some unexpected mishaps you’d do well to check and recheck your plans. With a variety of positive influences still present you’re in line for a great day as long as you don’t overlook someone close to you. Promises should be kept, not ignored. Be generous, and be inclusive! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 28, 37, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There is a need to double check emails, texts and, letters. Given that romance is likely to ignite again, it may be the last thing you want to do with your time, but Misunderstandings are much less likely by being attentive to others and taking extra care with what you say. There will still be plenty of time for romance this evening! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 24, 33, 39, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Susan Dey, Maharaj Ji, Nia Peeples, Raven-Symone, Dan Blocker, Michael Clarke Duncan, Gloria Loring, Harold Gould

Serena Williams may still be enjoying her first few months of wedded bliss, but her career plans are still ever present in her mind! The planets indicate that she will be launching a new exciting project in the New Year!

