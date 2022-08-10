These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 10 August 2022.

Where I was born and how I have lived is unimportant. It is what I have done with where I have been that should be of interest. — Georgia O’Keefe

To the good listener, half a word is enough. — Spanish Proverb

Wherever one finds comfort can be called home.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where larger than life plans will need to be scaled down to a realistic level, since it’s possible that cheery influences may over-inflate any positive outcomes and will obscure the downsides. The reality is: you’ll probably need to get a second opinion in order to get a clearer idea! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 31, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 How your day pans out depends heavily on others and on how much support and assistance you receive. A relationship that has soured or gone off the boil might require your attention. If so, then this is more likely to be connected to your professional life, as opposed to romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 15, 21, 28, 37

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Any lingering obstructive vibes will fade fairly quickly, which means that you can enjoy a more settled day. However, whatever might have gone a little off yesterday should definitely be readdressed. You’ll certainly feel in the mood to socialize later on, so take up any invitations out! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 26, 31, 42, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It could one of those days where you may accept surface level explanations without pausing to check whether there may be more to an issue than meets the eye. You don’t need to dissect every single comment, but if something doesn’t feel quite right, then maybe that will be the time to raise questions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 25, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It should be a much calmer day with almost no hidden catches. The one possible downside could be in the form of a negative voice. It could be that someone will appear lukewarm when it comes to a really good idea. It may even be that there’s a slight race for who takes the credit! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 29, 38, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may find that you’re feeling a little anxious. There’s a tendency to focus on the sort of things that can’t really be proven, such as whether people around you approve of your recent efforts. This confidence dip will ease, but in the meantime try not to see problems where none exist! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 31, 34, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A constrained daytime is likely to give way to a fairly merry evening. Dynamic influences may well encourage you to revel in that Friday feeling a little too much. You may even tend to shrug off any little warning signs that suggest you’re overdoing it. Know when to call it a day! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 20, 29, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You may not sense the refreshing vibe immediately, but it will start to permeate. In the meantime, you should use the day to clear up any backlogs, overdue tasks and chores, so you can free up a much merrier evening. Use the daytime to address a lingering issue that is possibly connected to incoming news! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 28, 37, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You could experience hitting the proverbial brick-wall, thanks to flatter influences in the daytime. Something minor, whether it’s a development or incoming news, could snowball out of proportion, if you let it. Keeping some perspective is essential: one bad thing needn’t necessarily lead to another! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 11, 20, 39, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The current vibe has the capacity to work in your favor. It’s the sort of day where the harder something is, the more determined you’ll be to resolve it or sort it. The way you think will be more inventive and the way you apply yourself on the work front will prompt some admiring comments! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 12, 15, 27, 36

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may need to take the thrill-factor down by several notches. News of a possible development should be received as it is intended: as a possibility, not a definite. You should wait to see if anything develops before reacting, especially if money is involved! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 14, 21, 32, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications are likely to go off-beam. Planning ahead will be half the battle, but you won’t be able to anticipate every possible mishap. You may also have to deal with types who are a little high maintenance and a little stuck in their ways too, so be careful what you say! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 26, 34, 47, 49

Daniel Hugh Kelly, Rosanna Arquette, Riddick Bowe, Jane Wyatt, Jimmy Dean, Devon Aoki, Nicole Bass, Antonio Banderas

