Where I was born and how I have lived is unimportant. It is what I have done with where I have been that should be of interest. — Georgia O’Keefe

He dies twice who perishes by his own hand. — Latin Proverb

Wherever one finds comfort can be called home.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on the note of new beginnings. October’s planets lighten the mood enormously, while November may well require you to hold your horses over unexpected news! Cash matters should improve in time for the New Year, but don’t spend; save. January sees you branching out and impressing someone, while February offers a new direction to mull over. The streak of good luck starts to wane in March: romance could go off the boil and cutting corners at work is a poor strategy. A confidence issue in April and May could hold you back a little, but June’s pushy planets are supportive. The summer is great for love, but not for cash. Carefully consider or reconsider a potential change at work in September. Weigh up important decisions carefully.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The emotional undertones of certain planetary mixes may appear to assist good decisions. There is one minor note of caution: don’t let the lack of immediate results put you off from taking the plunge. As with several other signs; it’ll be a good strategy to listen to what is being said! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 25, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Change is in the air, but do take care, since a highly emotional undercurrent could impact on practical and career matters. It’s certainly a day to pay attention, since incoming information has the capacity to upset the applecart, particularly when it comes to an existing agreement! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 34, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where you may give in to a slightly subjective vibe, by overreacting to what’s past and ignoring what’s ahead. A level of extravagance could lead to minor concerns around the weekend. It may be a good idea to set strict budget limits and refrain from any retail therapy! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 22, 27, 31, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s certainly a day where emotions are likely to overrule logic. You may well receive welcome news. Alternatively; an ongoing plan may reach the next stage. However; you may not actually be as objective as you think. Your expectations may require a slight adjustment! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 28, 34, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications have the capacity to be muddled and unclear, so be careful what you say and how you process what you may hear. While you may feel tempted to react bluntly, bear in mind that softer responses are likely to work better, particularly when it comes to romance! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 24, 31, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It could be a warm day, if you can overcome a tendency to be a little unpredictable. Don’t leave someone hanging on indefinitely for an answer or response, particularly if it is a routine or everyday matter. By the same token: a little consideration may make a difference in romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 28, 32, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A Mercury/Venus mix will emphasize relationship matters, but do bear in mind that a highly emotional undercurrent could cause a minor conflict over very little. If you do get it wrong, then a nice gesture may be in order. Specifically: someone else may need to have more of a say and/or more input! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 39, 43, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Incoming news may hint at changes, but on a day where you’re not quite ready to respond in the way that you should. In addition; sensitivity levels may be fairly unpredictable. It may help be a little more objective when it comes to something forgotten. It may not help at all to assign blame! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 13, 20, 34, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s definitely the capacity to solidify relationships in general. However; it’s also a day where communications could go slightly awry. Don’t be surprised if someone close turns to you for comfort, but isn’t too receptive to advice. They may not be ready to hear practical suggestions yet! Today’s Numbers: 1, 12, 14, 29, 30, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a rather prickly undercurrent you may well be a little unreceptive to romantic gestures. Singles in particular could miss subtle signs of someone’s interest. Whether you’re single or attached, it may be quite difficult to recapture the mood if you’re a little too reserved! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 16, 25, 31, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’ll be receptive to the sensitive undercurrent and therefore you’ll be far more able to reverse a verbal blunder. In addition; something you learn could change your attitude when it comes to a particular person or specific event. However; a tendency to assume a little too much could result in more work for you! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 23, 28, 37, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a direct and slightly prickly undercurrent, which may have you veering between sensible actions and over-the-top- responses. There’s a possible moment of confusion in a verbal exchange, which should reverse itself around the weekend, so do avoid making a rash decision! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 19, 21, 30, 47

