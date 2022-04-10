These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 10 April 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If we discovered that we had only five minutes left to say all that we wanted to say, every telephone booth would be occupied by people calling other people to stammer that they loved them. — Christopher Morley

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One generation plants trees, another gets the shade. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A wise person makes his own decisions, a weak one obeys public opinion.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Easier influences will continue to give you focus but with fewer distractions. You have the capacity to mop up any leftover chores, and forge ahead in this week’s to-do list. Since tomorrow will shift the emphasis to a practical or material issue, use today to get really organized! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 24, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A sun/moon aspect will possibly bring a slightly experimental approach. While this approach will have some very obvious benefits, as in new thoughts and ideas, they may also have a downside: that is a higher chance of things going a little wrong. Have a backup plan, just in case! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 33, 37, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If romance has been causing one or two headaches for you then today you should get to exert a little more control over the particular matter. It’s possible that a change in tactics is what is needed and it shouldn’t be too difficult to get a response, as long as you avoid playing games! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 21, 30, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Some unexpected financial opportunities could make your day, but you will have to earn it. Sitting back and taking it too easy could result in a lost opportunity, while being too single- minded and determined could annoy other people. You’ll need to strike the right balance! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 25, 28, 34, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Beware of sending mixed signals. You’re likely to set off on one very specific track or course to start with, but you’re also likely to change your mind and decide that you’d really rather go in a different direction. As an aside: be warned: a fun evening out could empty your wallet! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 32, 38, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to fairly benign lunar aspects you should find that you can reduce any pressure or limit any demands, as long as you don’t try to go against the general trend. There’s not much room for untested ideas and schemes. Keep things simple, both on the work front and the home front! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 22, 27, 33, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Romance could take off, but being subtle is the way to go, whatever your status. Being cool, calm and collected will be a better strategy than embellished or over-blown responses. Singles may need to take on board the fact that they may experience a change of mind or change of heart later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 35, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a very subtle, but motivational vibe to the day; however, this may be down to your perception rather than the reality. Someone else’s good luck may have you thinking more about one specific area of your life. However, it’s possible that you’re not getting the entire picture! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 17, 20, 29, 37

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Much improved influences should provide a breath of fresh air. It’s an easy-going day on most fronts, but do be warned, though: if you try to brush aside an important assignment/ chore today, it will crop up again, most likely at a more inconvenient time. It’s a day where excuses will work for only so long! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 25, 28, 33, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a minor success to be extracted from the day, thanks to a burst of personal influence, and where this quality will really come into play is on the work front. That said; play fair. You may be tempted at some point to skew certain facts in order to get your own way. The message is clear: don’t! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 11, 21, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Relatively settled influences may well need to be resisted to an extent. You’ll be feeling in an easy going mood, but don’t let that stop you from addressing certain material matters. It might even be in your interests to take an hour in order to plan your week, according to what needs doing and what needs improving! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 25, 37, 41, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 This could possibly turn out to be one of those more useful days where you suddenly have a flash of inspiration or insight, related to work that starts you thinking about your near-term future. Something that you have rejected or dismissed should be reconsidered. A suggestion may get the ball rolling! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 15, 26, 34, 40

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Haley Joel Osment, Ryan Merriman, Mandy Moore, Chuck Connors, Omar Sharif, Clare Boothe Luce, Olivia Brown, Steven Seagal

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.