TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Perplexity is the beginning of knowledge. — Kahlil Gibran

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If your head is wax, don’t walk in the sun. — Benjamin Franklin

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If happiness is in your destiny, you need not be in a hurry.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you feeling rather put upon. Work or school will absorb your energies after September; by the beginning of November there will be some fabulous opportunities, but only after an awful lot of effort, which will require some grim determination. The beginning of February could prove to be a challenging time, as a stubborn friend, most likely an earth sign, makes too many demands on your time. If you talk through your concerns with this person you’ll find that they’re feeling insecure. Throughout the spring you’ll need to remember to open up a little more. Romance looks set to take off around June; whether you meet someone at one of the many summer parties, or whether you meet them somewhere less obviously romantic it’s likely to be a passionate fling!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A development on the emotional/romantic front may occur this evening, but it’s not likely to be concluded soon. The rather intense but muddled vibe may well be easier to navigate for the attached Aries, but singles may need to avoid wearing their hearts on their sleeves! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 30, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The day is likely to require a little more discipline than you’re prepared to give. The AM influences indicate that you will be feeling quite confident, and your happy-go-lucky approach is likely to encourage you into leaving something until the last minute: this would be an unwise decision, given the PM vibe! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 15, 18, 29, 36

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You should experience another boost of energy in the morning, which you will need to expend in a constructive way, or you could end up taking on far too much before lunch time is over. Resist an urge to intervene when it comes to someone else’s glitch: you too will start to notice a less constructive vibe around the evening! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 27, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a strange day. Any minor discontent with your current situation may be harder to ignore, but at the same time that discontent will be easier to identify and correct. Use the morning’s more realistic vibe to work out the next step. Grandiose ideas in the evening may be a little pie-in-the-sky! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 17, 25, 39, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day in which you should be clear in your general communications, since even harmless banter may be misinterpreted by others. A little light-hearted flirting could backfire in the evening. Avoid sending out any mixed messages about your general intentions or expectations! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 28, 31, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The old saying: it’s possible to have too much of a good thing may apply. A highly efficient daytime is likely to turn into a rather drained evening. There’ll be a cut-off point where you’re no longer achieving. A change of pace will be needed, as will the ability to call it a day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 32, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 As with others you may experience a relatively calm day that suddenly morphs into a slightly fraught evening. A potential stalemate situation can be avoided, if you curb a tendency to be a little demanding or inflexible. Romance might benefit from a more chilled approach too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 19, 21, 30, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The pre-lunch influences will be more reliable than the PM ones so the general rule of the day for almost everyone will be quit while you’re ahead. It could be that a colleague tries to persuade you to continue beyond this point: if so, then find a way to tactfully and discreetly disengage! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 23, 27, 33, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Something could make you feel a little exasperated, and it’s possible that certain people around you who may have quite restrictive attitudes and approaches will test your patience levels. It may not be a good idea to blurt out your complaints. Ignore a fractious vibe towards the close of the working day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 19, 24, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The planetary movements may switch the emphasis from the present to the past, where something may appear to take on a greater significance, but try not to get too drawn into heavy dialogue over things that can’t be changed. The gentle cosmic guidance before noon will be more reliable! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 11, 20, 39, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The general pace is likely to be a little irregular, with interruptions to your daily routine very likely in the later hours. Workers may well see a rise in the workload at the last minute, while others may have to engage with a minor glitch closer to home. It’ll help to regard a setback as an actual step forward! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 39, 42, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You can sometimes be a little intense when it comes to relationship issues. However, while the planets are giving you the green light to address a matter, it’s not the best day to initiate those discussions where you’re likely to go round in circles. The evening time will be more prone to a conversation- loop! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 21, 23, 35, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Dr. Phil McGraw, Gloria Estefan, Lily Tomlin, Barry Gibb, Conway Twitty

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Olivia Munn is busy filming right now, but the movement of Venus and Mercury indicate that pretty soon her attention is going to be much more focused on more personal, emotional issues!

