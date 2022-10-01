These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 1 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Go as far as you can see, and when you get there, you will see farther. Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Good fathers make good sons. — American Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

May a happy star always light your path.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There may be a need to open up the communication lines, thanks to a marginally distant vibe. Someone may appear to be a little detached or even outright aloof. It’s not a day for exuberant responses or approaches. That said, neither is it a day to criticize someone’s mood! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 32, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A slightly prickly Mercury/moon combination indicates a slightly pressured day. Work issues could catch up with you and impinge on your regular schedule. Practical matters may well turn out to be quite time consuming, and incoming information may well have a positive angle, but with a slight downside! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 26, 39, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An evolving matter may develop minor complications. You might feel as though a simple or basic plan of action will be simple enough, but it will perhaps be less straightforward than you imagined. A decision shouldn’t be reversed without a good reason! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 11, 29, 35, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Pricklier influences should reverse yesterday’s languid mood, as you’ll feel less inclined to take a chance and you’ll still be strong on self-discipline too. For you, decisions made during the morning hours are likely to be reliable, but do watch out for over-reacting to a non-issue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 28, 32, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It might be wise to pay attention to incoming information, or at least be alert for possible developments on the work front, since there is a chance that you will come across something useful or advantageous. You may not be able to act on it today, but keep it in mind for later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 36, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Clarity and objectivity may be lacking throughout the day, thanks to slightly fickle influences. It’s highly likely that a rather tricky issue will develop into a quite obvious either/or choice. However, there’s every indication that you’ll want or need to reverse today’s decision tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 19, 26, 34, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If you leave things to the last minute or postpone tasks or obligations, then the working week may not get off to the greatest start. Obstructive influences are likely to lead to some misunderstandings or mixed signals on a couple of fronts. In addition, there may be a disclosure of sorts this evening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 36, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A quietly confident approach may be required if you are to resolve a particular issue with regard to a platonic relationship. The Mercury/moon will make it difficult for you to say exactly what is on your mind. There’s a subtle suggestion that you may actually lose patience at the wrong time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 16, 28, 32, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may find that you’re feeling even more impulsive than usual. However, the rather fickle influences are about to shift, so don’t go overboard, no matter how tempting the prospect may seem. By the same token, a friend’s enthusiastic encouragement may need to be gently deflected! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 21, 33, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It is possible that you will feel torn in two opposing directions. This internal conflict is likely to become apparent on the work front, where what you want and what may be expected of you will be two entirely different things. You might be wise to heed the rules of the environment! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 22, 29, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s certainly not a typically gray Monday for you. That said; while dynamic and cheerful influences will shape your daytime, other signs are likely to be feeling a slight sense of pressure. You may need to keep your head out of the clouds from start to finish! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 36, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s possible that something may stir up old issues or highlight any potential problems on the emotional front. However, it’s also a day where communications may well be a little prickly and not altogether reliable. Facts could be distorted and gossip could be a little damaging too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 29, 32, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Julie Andrews, Mark McGwire, Randy Quaid, Jimmy Carter, Stella Stevens, Jay Underwood, Walter Matthau, Rod Carew

