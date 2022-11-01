Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 1 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

As long as you live, keep learning how to live. — Seneca

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Observe your enemies, for they first find your faults. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

What is the point of eloquence? Those who confront others with a ready tongue are often hated by them.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 An AM/PM split in the general vibe could be a little draining. Decisions taken in the earlier hours are likely to come under pressure in the PM hours. There may even be a feeling of being pulled in the wrong direction. There are days when it’s good to take a stand, but this isn’t likely to be one of them! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 13, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Communication is likely to be the focus of the day, and the planets suggest that you may need to pay attention to what is going on around you with regard to your career/work situation. Information may well be subject to change. A noticeable shift around lunchtime could be eye opening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 39, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It has the capacity to be a leisurely day. However, while the current influences may seem quite tame, there is a note of caution. It’s not a great day to settle agreements or strike up new ones. The rather unpredictable Mars/moon mix suggests that you’ll possibly lose out in the long run! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 15, 27, 33, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The general trend for the day could be on making the most of the opportunities, or it could linger on minor troubles. The mixed aspects suggest that if you can let go of something that is either redundant or at a dead-end, then you can focus on the former. However, it may take a grand gesture, of sorts! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 30, 39, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Today could offer one or two excellent opportunities, but only within within a fairly restricted atmosphere. If a minor or temporary role of responsibility becomes available on the work front, then do consider it carefully. What you reject or decline may well be snatched up by someone else, much to your regret! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 29, 32, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to be in a very decisive mood; you’ll know exactly what you want to do and how to do it, but you might do well to mellow a little. An inflexible attitude on your part could actually undo or reverse the morning’s achievements. It’ll be too easy to say the wrong thing after lunch! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 34, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There are some fun influences about, but these will perhaps impact poorly on other key areas. It’s a day where unexpected work-related issues could bubble up without anyone noticing. It’s also possible that one outstanding niggle may resurface without prior warning. Stay alert! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 20, 39, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The overall vibe won’t be a bad one, but you may end up trying to accommodate too many opinions. It’s a day to perhaps be a little more decisive and a little less reliant on others when it comes to any straightforward choices. Keep a sharp eye on your cash-flow situation from start to finish! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 23, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A flighty Mars/moon mix may well bring minor but time-consuming glitches in your routine. Romantic matters may be a little hit- and-miss too. A plan could unravel after lunch through no fault of yours. It’s certainly a day to tackle these minor challenges. Don’t let things drag on! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 30, 36, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s an inclination to kick back and let the day glide by. There’s also a tendency to assume that support will be on hand. This might be an unwise assumption, given the afternoon vibe, which may see a divide or split develop over a practical matter. Don’t let it escalate! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 28, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If things don’t quite go your way during the morning, then at least the prickly and inflexible afternoon vibe will give you a little more control. If, however, you find that you’re in need advice or wise words, then look to someone who’s neutral. Avoid minor clashes on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 21, 30, 36, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communication problems may cause some minor tensions. If the morning seems a little too impulsive, then the afternoon is likely to be a little intractable. Be careful what you say. It’s certainly not the best day to retract an old promise. Don’t lock yourself into an awkward situation! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 30, 42, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Marcia Wallace, Lyle Lovett, Fernando Valenzuela, Robert Foxworth, Jenny McCarthy, LaTavia Roberson, Trent Gill, Aishwarya Rai, James J. Kilpatrick

