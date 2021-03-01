These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

There’s nowhere you can be that isn’t where you’re meant to be, all you need is love. — The Beatles

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

It is the great north wind that made the Vikings. — Scandanavian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To the ruler, the people are heaven; to the people, food is heaven.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a fretful note where cash is concerned: a tendency to spend to the limit could make it difficult to keep track of your balance. A strict budget will be necessary for the next few weeks at least! The summer sees the financial pressure easing, but a laid-back nature might need to be reined in: coasting through work won’t help you advance. More distracting influences in the fall place the emphasis on friendships and new interests, but again, work or school will need to be kept at the top of the agenda. November should be a fabulous month: new possibilities give you the upper hand. If you’re canny enough to take advantage of this, then excellent news will follow in the post New Year period!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Personal resources are likely to creep up your general agenda, but in a very wishy-washy way. You’re very likely to address practical issues with a little too much flair and style on a day where sensible, rational routes are required. There is such a thing as being a little too adventurous! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 28, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Sometimes it’s good to have people who can lend an extra hand. Trying to do everything yourself isn’t likely to go wrong, but you could achieve the same results in far less time. On that note, it’s certainly a day to work to specific goals. It’s not a day to try and prove a point! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 26, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A very slight and subtle vibe might move in for the day. There could be a tendency to overlook all the genuine possibilities and focus instead on the things that are currently out of reach. It may be that you’ll be inclined to attach too much importance to unimportant material acquisitions! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 30, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Certain influences may well be very subtle, but quite effective in creating a slight rift on a personal level. Simple decisions may seem to develop minor complications, thanks to a slight clash between what you want and what someone else prefers. It’s certainly a day to process what you hear! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 23, 27, 36, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Incoming information may well be far too vague or incomplete to be reliable. The moon/ Jupiter mix is very likely to encourage more guesswork than is useful. Sometimes it is necessary to gather the obvious facts and figures first. Don’t be tempted to develop strategies based on assumption! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 11, 20, 38, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s slight tension between old and new. Incoming news may resurrect an old issue, although you may not want to act on what you hear. You’ll be keen to explore new openings, but you may even mishear something and go off on a tangent. It’s perhaps a day to push yourself a little! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 15, 21, 34, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’re on course for a rather draining day. A slight clash of energies could take its toll. You should try and resolve a disagreement with a friend or close relative as soon as you can and try not to overreact to small blips and glitches on a practical level. Aim to reduce any tensions! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 27, 33, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications are reasonably well aspected, as long as you can accept that it is not a day to be too lenient or too casual. It’s more a day to heed a much tighter approach. If you’re faced with a straightforward choice between two strategies, then go for the one that others would select! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 25, 35, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 In terms of the work/career front, you could feel as though you have hit a brick wall. A specific problem or quandary could take up too much time. That said; it could be a question of agreeing to a collective decision and for that you may need to relinquish a little control! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 26, 30, 32, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Certain influences may well zone in on romance and while any disruption is likely to be brief and easily resolved, it could cause a lingering atmosphere. Sometimes it’s best to stop a particular development or exchange in its track, particularly when it looks to be turning a little sour! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 14, 21, 35, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day that may present one of those time-consuming either/or choices. On the one hand, there’s scope for some much-needed progress on the practical/material front. However, it’s also possible that a work-based relationship requires an equal amount of time to get it back on track! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 22, 28, 36, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Incoming news may touch on something old, or bring up something forgotten. The general vibe could be a little unsettled. Perhaps old feelings will be raked up. If this is the case then don’t allow this to take over your mood. It may even be best to let this one go quietly! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 24, 32, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Ron Howard, Harry Belafonte, Alan Thicke, Timothy Daly, Jensen Ackles, Robert Conrad, Nik Kershaw, Dinah Shore

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

