Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 1 June 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The love we give away is the only love we keep. — Elbert Hubbard

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

It is no time to go for the doctor when the patient is dead. — Irish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Count not what is lost but what is left.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Your social zone will be well-aspected and while it’s a great time to meet up with friends, you may be inclined to focus too much on what could be a minor but persistent deadlock. It’s possible that there is nothing that can be done or said to change anything. You may need to postpone this for now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 27, 31, 40, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Romance is likely to get serious, but mixed signals could have you seeing problems when there aren’t any. Your judgment won’t be at its best and you may well misinterpret something said or something done. It may be best to count to ten before saying anything critical! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 29, 33, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s likely to be a relaxing day for you, thanks to a benign set of influences. You should be able to enjoy the gently amicable vibe. However, an important or pressing matter may well develop and although it may benefit from being put on hold for a while, don’t delay it for too long! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 30, 34, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is possible that you could experience one of those moments of clarity when it comes to new information. An unexpected change to your day-to-day routine is likely to crop up too. This could be connected to recent or ongoing matters and may even have a subtle connection to romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 32, 41, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Don’t let one minor piece of minor but unwelcome news dampen the day. Money matters might not be as secure as you initially thought, but the day will still have plenty of potential. Offering a helping hand might eat into your time, but your thoughtfulness will be noted! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 25, 31, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Romantic matters are likely to be very well-aspected today. It really all depends on whether you can switch off from a material matter and relax enough to enjoy your weekend. It’s possible that you might need to think up a believable excuse to get out of something! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 12, 20, 39, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A bubbly, sociable day with the emphasis on romance and friendships is certainly on the agenda. That said; do make sure that someone doesn’t lead you too far astray earlier in the day. Be sensible in your choices and options, otherwise the evening could bring some minor stresses! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 21, 24, 37, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The emphasis is on communications, but in a positive way, which bodes well for getting in touch and for short journeys. Don’t be surprised if you’re on the receiving end of some uplifting news, either. If there is a hitch, it will be a propensity to be a little too impulsive! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 32, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day where you could get support and help from an unlikely quarter. If you give some time to an ongoing problem or matter, you may discover a connection you hadn’t considered before. Whatever the root-cause may be, it’s not a good idea to spend money or over-invest in it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 21, 30, 44, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a chance of a romantic interlude for singles, but the planets suggest that it’s more likely to be one of those ‘one- off’ moments – sweet and fun, but nothing serious. In general terms it’s a day to keep your head. Don’t attach any great significance to a flattering comment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 28, 33, 41, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today offers a more relaxed vibe with fewer conditions attached. Communications are well-aspected, including short trips and journeys, and an invitation to some kind of get together later in the day is certainly possible. The highlight of the day though is likely to revolve around a new encounter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 30, 34, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you are likely to be drawn to the more conventional enjoyments in life and you will have at least some time to treat yourself. Romance is also on the agenda. If there is a particular downside, it will be an inability to walk away from something that is nothing to do with you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 13, 27, 35, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Marilyn Monroe, Morgan Freeman, Lisa Hartman, Alanis Morissette, Andy Griffith, Rene Auberjonois

