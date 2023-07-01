Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 1 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

In the depth of winter I finally learned there was in me invincible summer. — Albert Camus

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The best soldiers are not warlike. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

True words may not be pleasant, pleasant words may not be true.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s little change in today’s influences. The vibe generally should be settled, to the extent where you’ll feel very clear- headed and on track. Work issues can be dealt with efficiently, and with that in mind, don’t waste the dynamic vibes on the more trivial matters: think big, or at least a little bigger! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 23, 27, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 An ability to pick up other people’s thoughts and feelings should make this day an easy one in some respects, although an overly finicky approach to ongoing issues could initially cause some minor friction. Avoid judgmental statements, or you could end up on the receiving end of something similar! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 37, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A tactful approach will get you further than an overly demanding one. Giving other people a little time to come round might appear to be counter-productive, especially if you’re the one shouldering most of the burden, but actually, as a strategy it’s likely to work quite well! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 35, 42, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It may be one of those so-so days where nothing really takes off. There may be a vague sense of something in the air; there may be more direct signs of a development or it could even be a feeling that you’re on the verge of something important or big. You may need to give this more time to develop! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 36, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The start of the week brings a subtly dynamic vibe, which has the capacity to illuminate a few loose ends on the work front. Muddled feelings with regard to a specific or ongoing issue can be unraveled more easily. On top of that, there’s some decent headway to be made over a career prospect too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 19, 23, 37, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where communications may be a little unreliable and your determination levels could flag on the back of minor news. In addition, it’s possible that incoming advice or a helpful offer will miss the mark somewhat. Just in case; don’t depend too heavily on others! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Minor planetary aspects will tend to cast a subtle flavor to the day. There may be some initial tension in a specific relationship. If so, then don’t assume that you’re right and that someone else is wrong over a particular matter: chances are that you’ll both need to give a little! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 30, 37, 43, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A minor but negative Saturn/moon aspect will settle in early on. Minor risks with material matters might look safe enough, but do reconsider those courses of action where the control is taken from your hands. If it’s an either/or, then it might be wise to stick with what you know and trust! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 25, 32, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day to take on board any useful signs and signals on the career front. This may involve taking a back seat position for the day. You may not like the idea of a slower pace, but pausing to take a breather will help you to spot something that you might otherwise miss! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 18, 21, 30, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While you can be a little resistant to change, you may find that you’re unusually keen to implement new ideas, thanks to a slightly skittish vibe. There’s a possibility of an interesting lead, but all that said; don’t try to take over too much too soon and do leave yourself a little room to back-pedal if necessary! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 37, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There may be couple of one-off openings on the work front. Tread carefully here. Select the responsibilities which you know you can do without doubt. Avoid anything that might require you to be strict or pushy with others in the next few days, since today’s bubbly vibe is not likely to last for long! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 32, 45, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There may be some lively moments on the emotional front, but there’s a strong chance of making a couple of risky decisions when it comes to material matters. Work to your strengths. It’s a day to think ahead and make informed decisions rather than a day to try and impress others! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 21, 30, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Pamela Anderson, Alan Ruck, Liv Tyler, Missy Elliott, Dan Aykroyd, Leslie Caron, Carl Lewis, Jamie Farr

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.