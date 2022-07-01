These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 1 July 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

In the depth of winter I finally learned there was in me invincible summer. — Albert Camus

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you stop every time a dog barks, your road will never end. — Arab Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

True words may not be pleasant, pleasant words may not be true.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While the general vibe is likely to be amenable, romance is one area where you may need to demonstrate a little more commitment. Bear in mind that you’ll be prone to being a little less tolerant and less sympathetic in general, and you could end up being a little brisk or reserved at the wrong time! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 19, 23, 34, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s not a bad day, if you remove cash matters from the general picture. A slightly imbalanced vibe suggests that you’ll be more inclined to go way beyond your budget. Do avoid the sort of expensive activities where it may be really difficult to be prudent and/or sensible! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 14, 21, 37, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Given the slightly pushier vibes, your first inclination might be to slip into overdrive and cram everything into one day. Whether your time is your own or whether you’re working there’s no sense of pressure in the chart, so be sensible. Pace yourself from start to finish! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 22, 30, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 However awkwardly the day starts, just be reassured that it will improve on most fronts. It’s possible that a lingering obstacle on the material front will disappear, leaving the way clear for specific improvements and tweaks. Do be highly skeptical of any ‘fabulous’ offers, though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 26, 39, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The current planetary positions suggest that you have enormous levels of energy and spontaneity, and that you’ll be in the mood to make the most of the opportunities for fun and romance. However, you may need to watch out for a slight inclination to control everything! Today’s Numbers: 10, 13, 27, 34, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The reserved vibe will be somewhat counterbalanced by warmer influences. You may have to grant a minor concession or two with regard to one specific matter. This could be connected to the material zone in some way. All that said, the context in general is very constructive! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 39, 41, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day that you should regard as a blank-canvas. You’ll certainly be able to create your own sparkling atmosphere. Even if a couple of other individuals seem a little flat, it’s merely a question of gently reversing a slight slump in their mood. Someone may need little more than a sympathetic ear! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 14, 23, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A mixed bag of aspects indicates a mixed day: personal relationships look good, but cash looks a little dubious. However, there could be one moment of slight tension regarding a request or suggestion. Don’t feel obliged to comply or agree. Do clarify what it is that you’re expected to do! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 26, 31, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The rather intense influence from yesterday will dissolve, lightening your mood nicely. The only problem is that you might be inclined to put your foot in it when it comes to a romantic matter. There may be a slight imbalance to address; if so, then do this in a way where feelings won’t be dented! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 29, 32, 35, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Shifting influences are likely to bring about a subtle change. Your judgment may well dip slightly and it’s possible that you won’t quite think things through when it comes to the sort of situations that require a little tact and diplomacy. It’s a day to think before you speak! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 22, 34, 42, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 This may not be the best day for lots of wild and wacky diversions, but it can be a day for the warm and amenable kind of fun. Cash matters are looking solid enough to cope with modest expenditures, but if an expensive opportunity crops up, you may want to think twice before handing over your money! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 14, 27, 33, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You should find that yesterday’s mood mellows, and the added bonus is that romance looks set to improve. Attached Pisceans are likely to find that their partners are extra attentive, while singles will be on the receiving end of some light- hearted, but flattering dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 26, 35, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Pamela Anderson, Alan Ruck, Liv Tyler, Missy Elliott, Dan Aykroyd, Leslie Caron, Carl Lewis, Jamie Farr

